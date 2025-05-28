Cardinals vs. Orioles rain delay: Updated start time and forecast from Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals were supposed to get going at 6:35 p.m. ET from Camden Yards on Wednesday. Weather brought in a change of plans, delaying first pitch for about half an hour.

Fortunately, the rain delay wasn't terribly long. At 6:21 p.m. ET, the Orioles confirmed the game would get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET, assuming no major changes to the weather.

Orioles vs. Cardinals rain delay: New start time set for 7:05 p.m.

You never know when it comes to rain delays. It could mean waiting 30 minutes or several hours. So Orioles and Cardinals fans can be relieved to know the ended up with the latter.

The biggest bummer about the weather is that Wednesday night is a Bark in the Park game. Fans can bring their furry best friends to take in the action. As much as the dogs will love the rain, owners might not be so keen to brave the elements with their pets.

With or without the pooches in the stands, the Orioles plan to have Cade Povich on the mound, opposite the Cardinals' Miles Mikolas. This will be the deciding game in the series after Baltimore took the first game on Monday, 5-2, and St. Louis struck back on Tuesday, 7-4.

Povich's last three outings have ended in losses for the Orioles, though the last one was hardly his fault. He went 5.0 innings allowing just four hits and one earned run agaisnt the Red Sox. A bullpen meltdown resulted in a 19-5 loss.

Mikolas has pitched well for the Cardinals all year, going 4-2 with an ERA of 3.51. After starting the season with four straight losses in his starts, St. Louis hasn't lost a Mikolas start since Apr. 30. Last time out, he went 6.0 innings with four hits and one earned run allowed.

If anymore bad weather befalls Baltimore, we'll be sure to keep you updated. For now, play ball!