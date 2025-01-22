Carlos Beltran's Hall of Fame snub shows sign-stealing scandal still looms large
The Houston Astros won the 2017 World Series, but there's a giant asterisk next to it thanks to their infamous sign-stealing scandal, which MLB fans still have not fully gotten over. Players involved were not punished, but Carlos Beltran has been as impacted by this scandal as any.
Beltran was one of the main architects in Houston's sign-stealing scandal in what was the final season of his outstanding career. The result of his involvement was his firing from his position as New York Mets manager before it even began, and now, his omission from the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Beltran missed out on getting inducted on his first ballot, but appeared to be on track to get in as a third-timer. Unfortunately for him, only 70.3 percent of voters felt as if he should've made the cut, so the nine-time All-Star will have to wait. The only possible explanation for his omission is the sign-stealing scandal.
Carlos Beltran misses out on HOF induction thanks to sign-stealing scandal
Everything about Beltran screams Hall of Famer. He played 20 seasons, amassed 70.1 bWAR, hit 435 home runs, stole 312 bases, won a World Series, and had Hall of Fame accolades as well. He was a Rookie of the Year winner, a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove winner, a two-time Silver Slugger winner, and he even has a Roberto Clemente Award as well. As if that regular season production isn't enough, Beltran was one of the game's great postseason performers as well.
Beltran hit eight home runs in just 12 games in the 2004 postseason for the Astros. He hit 16 home runs and had a 1.021 OPS in his postseason career overall. New York Mets fans might not have the fondest of memories of Beltran in the postseason as he struck out looking to end the 2006 NLCS, but for the most part, Beltran saved his best moments for when the lights shined brightest.
He had the longevity, the peak, and the accolades Hall of Famers would typically have, yet, will need a third try to get in when he otherwise would've been in on the first ballot. The sign-stealing scandal is the only explanation as to why he isn't in by now.
With that being said, Beltran is a near-lock to get in at some point. The sign-stealing scandal has impacted him, but it's not as if he was busted for PEDs, something voters have taken far more seriously. Beltran, only needing to gain five percent of the vote in over a half-decade, should give him confidence that, despite the scandal, he'll get to give his speech in Cooperstown at some point.