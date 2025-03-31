Carlos Correa hopes to put Twins in win column while Rafael Devers looks to stop skid

Baseball is a unique sport in more ways than one. For a team to be successful, it takes camaraderie and buy-in to successfully reach a common goal. It is also impossible for this to happen without individual success.

We often compare a pitcher and hitter to a ‘cat and mouse,’ or a chess match where one is trying to out-smart the other. We have some pitcher/hitter matchups to be on the lookout for today. Let’s take a look at the three most intriguing matchups on Monday’s slate.

Martin Perez vs. Carlos Correra

The Minnesota Twins start a series with the Chicago White Sox on Monday after being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals to start their 2025 season. Carlos Correa and company will look to get in the win column and likely feel confident doing so.

Left-hander Martin Perez will take the ball for the White Sox. Correa has had success against Perez in his career, going 10 for 30 with five singles, two doubles and three home runs. Not only has Correa hit for average and power against Perez, but he has also drawn six walks against the southpaw, proving that Correa is more than comfortable in the box. If history repeats itself, Correa will lead the Twins to a big offensive day and their first win.

German Marquez vs. Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies have their home opener tonight against the Colorado Rockies. One interesting matchup for Colorado starter German Marquez is superstar Bryce Harper. It is safe to say no one is excited to face Harper, but the statistics between these two have an interesting dynamic.

Harper has a .333 batting average against Marquez, but five of his six hits are singles. Usually when Harper has a higher average against a pitcher, he has taken them deep at least a couple times. That is not the case against Marquez. Marquez has never surrendered a homer to the left-handed slugger. It is also worth noting that Marquez has struck Harper out six times in the 20 occasions they have faced off. Singles and strikeouts seem to be the most common results during this matchup.

Cade Povich vs. Rafael Devers

The American League East division is loaded and two of the better teams start a three game set tonight when the Red Sox head to Camden Yards to face the Orioles. Cade Povich will be the starter for Baltimore. Let’s see how he attacks Rafael Devers.

Devers has faced Povich in a small sample size, going 2 for 6 against him with a walk. Normally these statistics would not catch anyone’s eye but the fact that Devers is going through a massive slump to start the year means that facing an arm in which he has had even the smallest bit of success against could build some confidence and get him going. Red Sox fans have their fingers crossed that Devers is able to return to form on Monday night against a division rival.