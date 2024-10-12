Carlos Mendoza unveils Mets' starting pitchers for NLCS Games 1 and 2 vs. Dodgers
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets shocked the world this week by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2015. The Mets have had the magic behind them, as they clinched a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season and defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in three games in the Wild Card Series behind a clutch, go-ahead homer by Pete Alonso in the ninth inning of Game 3. Then, in Game 4 of the NLDS, Francisco Lindor crushed a grand slam to clinch the 4-1 win.
Now, the Mets will head out to California to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team who spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez. Not to mention, the Dodger' batting order is deep, including the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. So, the Mets will have to hope their starting pitching can hold up, limit runs, and set up an easy night for their bullpen. But who will get the start for the first two games in Los Angeles?
On Saturday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Kodai Senga will start in Game 1 on Sunday and Sean Manaea will start Game 2 on Monday.
Kodai Senga to start NLCS Game 1, Sean Manaea to take mound in NLCS Game 2
Senga took the mound for Game 1 of the NLDS, which was his first start since injuring his triceps in a July 26 games. Senga surrendered a leadoff homer to Kyle Schwarber in that game, but did settle down. In two full innings, Senga recorded three strikeouts, issued one walk, and allowed one earned run on one hit.
As for how long Senga will pitch, Mendoza told reporters he is pushing for about three innings. From there, it's likely going to be a lengthy appearance by David Peterson out of the bullpen.
Manaea, meanwhile, has been everything the Mets could have hoped for, and more. Manaea signed a one-year deal with the Mets, putting up a 3.47 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, a 12-6 win-loss record, and 184 strikeouts over 182.1 innings. In two postseason starts, Manaea put up a 2.25 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts over 12.0 innings. Now, he will be tasked with limiting the runs by the Dodgers' lineup.
Mets fans will be cheering on and watching with glee, as the team looks to slay another dragon in this postseason to make it back to the World Series.