Ten games in, the New York Yankees sit at 6–4. Not bad. But not good enough for fans to relax either. And while it’s too early for full-on panic, one name is already raising alarms in the Bronx: Carlos Rodón.

With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the season after Tommy John surgery, Rodón was handed the keys to the rotation. Opening Day offered hope — 5.1 innings, one earned run, seven strikeouts, and a win. But since then, it’s been downhill. And not just because of mechanics or velocity. It’s his emotions.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to , our weekly MLB newsletter, The Moonshot, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season

Carlos Rodón needs to get out of his own head

In his most recent outing against the Detroit Tigers, Rodón was cruising — no hits through two innings. Then came a walk, a missed strike call on a full count, and a visible reaction from Rodón telling the umpire, “That’s bad.” Two batters later: a three-run homer. Just like that, a promising start unraveled.

This isn’t new. Go back to Game 2 of last year’s ALDS against Kansas City. Rodón dominated the first inning, even put on a show striking out the side. Four innings later, he imploded. The energy he brings can ignite a dugout — but when it spirals, so does his performance.

To his credit, he regrouped in Game 1 of the ALCS after a chat with Gerrit Cole. But here we are again. Rodón has now given up four or more runs in back-to-back starts, and his ERA has ballooned to 5.19.

The Yankees didn’t plan to be without Cole two years in a row. And they certainly didn’t plan on Rodón struggling to carry the load while making $27 million a season. There’s still plenty of baseball left, but the leash will get shorter if he keeps letting his emotions take the wheel.

Maybe it’s time to go back to Cole — not just for advice, but for composure. Because the Yankees don’t just need an arm. They need a leader on the mound.