Carlos Rodón learned his lesson after getting embarrassed in ALDS start
After helping the New York Yankees advance to the American League Championship Series by defeating the Kansas City Royals 3-1, Carlos Rodón took a moment to reflect on how he could improve after his Game 2 outing. Rodón closely studied Gerrit Cole’s performance in Game 4, where Cole delivered yet another postseason gem, allowing only one run on six hits over seven innings, showcasing calmness under pressure — something Rodón felt he struggled with.
“I watched him very close … and the biggest thing I saw from him in the seventh, he didn’t react every inning,” Rodón said, observing how Cole kept his focus intact. “At the end of the seventh, it’s a big roar because he knows, ‘I did my job.’ I think that’s one thing that resonated with me.”
Carlos Rodón is getting better and better in the postseason
Rodón, on the other hand, allowed his emotions to get the better of him in Game 2. After striking out the side early, he couldn't contain his excitement, roaring toward the crowd. Unfortunately, his night unraveled quickly as he gave up four runs in the top of the fourth inning, leading to an early exit. His postseason ERA ballooned to 6.75 across two playoff starts, and the excitement of returning to a postseason crowd after three years may have contributed to his loss of composure.
“Gerrit is a good poker player,” Rodón admitted. “Me, not so much. I need to be better at poker.”
Cole’s calm and calculated demeanor, especially in high-pressure playoff situations, has made him a force in the postseason. He holds a perfect 7-0 record in the American League Division Series, with his ability to control his emotions being a major asset. His self-restraint until his job is complete on the mound has been a model of professionalism, something Rodón hopes to emulate.
With Rodón set to start Game 1 of the ALCS — the most important start of his career — his ability to keep a level head and channel Cole's composure could be critical in setting the tone for the series and determining the Yankees' success in the next round.