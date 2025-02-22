Carmelo Anthony calls out LeBron James for selfish All-Star decision

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James found himself the center of yet another controversy this week.

James pulled out of the 2025 All-Star Game at the last minute due to a nagging left ankle injury, sparking immense debate among fans. Many fans criticized the Lakers star for robbing another player of the opportunity to be named as an injury replacement.

New York Knick legend Carmelo Anthony echoed this statement on his podcast "7 PM in Brooklyn" acknowledging that James should have indicated his availability earlier.

"The only issue is he should have just gave it to somebody. That's the only thing… He should have said it earlier," Melo said.

Carmelo Anthony speaks on Lebron James not giving up his roster spot at the 2025 NBA all star game on '7pm in Brooklyn'

Carmelo Anthony defends LeBron James All-Star fit



While he criticized James for not pulling out of the game sooner, Anthony also defended him for his weekend attire.

“I don't give a f**k about no street clothes… Not saying it in a sarcastic way or arrogant way, but like, why I got to sit in my uniform? You don't put the uni on in the NBA when you don't play, right? You sit on the end of the bench with your gear," Anthony said.

Despite missing the game, his team, the Shaq OGs, won the tournament behind Stephen Curry's 27 points.

James returned from injury on Wednesday, dropping an impressive 26 points,11 assists, and seven rebounds in 40 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets. He followed that up by posting 40 points, eight rebounds, and four assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers are pushing late to secure a top-four seed in the Western Conference and James continues to be a significant reason why.