Carson Beck banking on a Heisman experience with rumored transfer portal favorite
By Lior Lampert
In a shocking turn of events, Carson Beck has reportedly elected to enter the transfer portal despite previously declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Suddenly, he's expected to exhaust his sixth and final season of collegiate eligibility rather than going to the pros.
The fallout of Beck's decision will trigger a massive domino effect, and the wheels are ostensibly already in motion. Shortly after opting to stay in college and take his talents elsewhere after five years with the Georgia Bulldogs, he's already a hot commodity. Notably, a favorite has already emerged as the most likely suitor to acquire him -- the Miami Hurricanes.
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, "Miami looms as the favorite to land" Beck. And considering the Hurricanes are losing Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Cam Ward this offseason, Coral Gables is an ideal destination for all parties involved.
Carson Beck is banking on a Heisman experience with Miami rumored to be the transfer portal favorite for his services
After seeing Ward's transformation under Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shannon Dawson, Beck's ostensibly trying to replicate the same formula. The former only needed one year in the Hurricanes programs to boost his draft stock and be considered for the No. 1 overall pick. Why shouldn't the latter roll the dice on a similar outcome with his sights set on going to the NFL in 2026?
Ward ascended despite facing stiffer competition in the ACC after spending his first two collegiate seasons in the Pac-12 at Washington State. Meanwhile, Beck has spent the past five years among college football's elite in the SEC, the nation's most prominent Power Five conference. A downgrade in opposition can only help bolster the now ex-Georgia star.
Beck had a stellar 2023 campaign, though he regressed mightily in 2024. Turnovers and a late-season injury to his throwing elbow plagued him this season. He led the SEC with 12 interceptions. But after a down year, Miami would present the 23-year-old with a viable path to a redemption arc.
Moreover, with Beck's time in Georgia officially over, the Bulldogs will pivot to redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton.