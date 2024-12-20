Carson Beck’s College Football Playoff absence might give Georgia a surprising leg up
By John Buhler
It may not be the end of the world after all for Georgia. While starting quarterback Carson Beck has been ruled out for the Sugar Bowl next week vs. the winner of Friday night's playoff game between Indiana and Notre Dame, the Dawgs seem to be in good shape with backup Gunner Stockton taking over. Stockton came in during the second half of the SEC Championship to help defeat Texas again.
Beck, who still has one more year of eligibility if he so chooses, suffered a UCL injury while trying to throw a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. He did come in during the overtime period to hand the ball off to running back Trevor Etienne for the game-winning score, but throwing the ball was not going to be an option for him. Georgia may not have a ton of wiggle room, but the Dawgs have some.
The advantage of going with Stockton in the Sugar Bowl, and potentially the rest of the way, is that he might actually be a better fit in Mike Bobo's offensive system. Keep in mind that Beck backed up Stetson Bennett IV for years running Todd Monken's scheme before he left for the offensive coordinator job in Baltimore. Bobo also recruited Stockton out of high school to South Carolina.
The best thing Georgia has going for it with Stockton running the offense is a more simplified attack.
The threat of the run coming from Stockton could help Georgia win in a bit more ball-control manner.
Gunner Stockton can help Georgia win the College Football Playoff again
As a fan of this team and an alum of the university, something has been off with Beck and the Georgia offense all year long. It has been a complicated mess, one with many issues culminating into one giant problem. With it be offensive line injuries, receivers who cannot catch or separate, or Beck making bad decisions in crucial spots, the offense has been far more complicated than necessary.
Rather than trying to out-scheme everyone, Bobo should devise a simplistic offense that will accentuate Stockton's strengths as a quarterback. Implementing the run-and-throw option will keep opposing defenses on their heels. Being a tad more ground-centric could lead to an increased time of possession for Georgia, allowing for the other team's defense to be gradually worn down like usual.
Look. Stockton is not just some scrub backing up Beck. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Northeast Georgia. He may not have played against the best competition, but everybody in the SEC wanted the guy. More importantly, his teammates believe in him. This is far from a complete team, but you really get the sense that they continue to play for each other. Georgia wants it for him.
As I do my best to tie a bow on this, I think the threat of surprise offensively serves Georgia in its next one-to-three playoff games. Assuming "chalk", they would have to beat Notre Dame, Penn State and Oregon to be crowned College Football Playoff national champions for the third time in four years. As long as the defense plays up to its standard, I would not want to be facing Georgia moving forward.
Stockton has the potential to win a national title before his first season as a starter even commences.