Carson Beck hurrying back from elbow injury to play for Miami is a double-edged sword
By John Buhler
So Miami has a new quarterback? With former Georgia starter Carson Beck taking his talents to South Beach, all eyes are on the Miami Hurricanes being able to sustain some level of excellence in the ACC next season. Clemson feels like the team to beat, but Miami is right there with the SMUs and Louisvilles of the world to potentially dethrone them. So much of that will hinge on Beck's right arm.
Beck's season-ending injury in the SEC championship game will impact his playing career for sure. It ruined his free-falling NFL Draft stock enough to the point where a sixth year of college football was the far more advantageous option. With Georgia seemingly ready to hand the keys over to Gunner Stockton, Beck saw the writing on the wall after briefly declaring. Transferring to Miami was a choice.
Here is what his new head coach Mario Cristobal had to say about him being able to throw this spring.
“There’s always hope. You know, the sooner the better. I know we went through examinations yesterday and everything’s ahead of schedule. I’ll probably have more clarity in maybe a couple of weeks, so I’d hate to say this or that. I know that certainly for the summertime everything is scheduled to be full-throttle, full-go. But there is anticipation of maybe earlier. I just don’t have it yet.”
To me, this feels like a double-edged sword for Beck for so many reasons. Transferring to Miami has Beck fallen even more out of favor with Dawg Nation than I even thought possible. I get the move, but the optics are not great. Declaring for the NFL Draft, only to return and transfer for NIL and girlfriend reasons shows some what he is all about. I am also afraid that a premature return could be disastrous.
In a way, Beck is doomed if he returns prematurely and doomed if he does not. What a rough spot!
Carson Beck may have no choice but to hurry back from his Miami injury
Had been stayed in the 2025 NFL Draft, he could have rehabbed from his injury on his own accord on a new team. He would not be tasked with being any NFL franchise's Week 1 starter. This would have been the path I would have taken, but that is neither here nor there. As far as returning to Georgia is concerned, yes, Stockton looms large, but Beck already knows the Georgia playbook inside and out.
Rehabbing this spring in Athens would have given Stockton some much-needed reps with the ones before Beck tried to win his job back. Iron sharpens iron, and Georgia could have been a favorite to win the College Football Playoff again. Instead, he opted to transfer to Miami, a team where he does not have a rapport with the receiving corps. He downgraded at head coach by transferring as well.
Overall, Beck set himself up to really have no choice in the matter but to hurry back from his injury. He needs to get on the same page with his Miami receivers to have any real shot of winning the ACC, or making the playoff in general. Miami seems to be putting all of its eggs into the Beck basket, but how sure are we that this basket is ready to carry a team without anywhere close to the talent of Georgia?
Ultimately, Beck took a huge gamble by removing himself from the NFL Draft, entering the transfer portal and going to Miami. Cam Ward set the precedent of what is required to be the Miami quarterback going forward. I love Shannon Dawson as an offensive play-caller. I am afraid Miami is going to lean too heavily on Beck before he is physically ready to carry this team where it wants to go.
Decisions were made. Miami may be the best one Beck has ever made, but this could be a disaster.