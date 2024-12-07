Carson Beck injury right before halftime sends Georgia fans into panic [Updated]
Offense was hard to come by for Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half of the SEC Championship Game on Saturday afternoon/evening in Atlanta. The Texas Longhorns defense was fierce, just as they were in the regular season meeting between these two teams. But on the final play of the half, disaster may have struck.
Trailing 6-3 and trying to get a heave down the field to take the lead, Beck was hit by Texas pass-rusher Trey Moore in his throwing arm as he dialed it up. That caused a fumble and a crazy return attempt from the Longhorns, one that came up short and ended the half at that score.
After the play, however, Beck was down on the turf in clear, seemingly severe pain.
It was unclear exactly what injury had occurred but clear that Beck was injured on the play in some potentially serious manner. He did get up and walk off into the locker room but not without the help of teammates and trainers as he remained in pain.
In his halftime interview with ESPN, head coach Kirby Smart said he wasn't sure if Beck would be able to go back into the game.
Update: Beck did not return to the game after halftime. Smart told ESPN's Holly Rowe coming out of the locker room that it's a hand injury for the Georgia quarterback but would not divulge details because they, bluntly, don't have many at this point. Gunner Stockton entered the game in Beck's stead.
Who is Carson Beck's backup? Georgia QB depth chart
If Beck is ruled out for the remainder of the SEC Championship Game and potentially longer, though, it could put Georgia in need of one of its backup quarterbacks stepping up. Here's what the Bulldogs depth chart looks like at the position.
Depth Chart
Player
QB1
Carson Beck
QB2
Gunner Stockton
QB3
Jaden Rashada
QB4
Ryan Puglisi
There is a distinct lack of experience and perhaps quality behind Beck in the Georgia quarterback room. Stockton is likely the primary backup who would be inserted but he comes with limited reps and a potential change necessary for Mike Bobo's offense as he's not the same passer as Beck. Rashada, meanwhile, played some at Arizona State as a true freshman last year but remains raw, even if more talented that Stockton. Puglisi is a true freshman with no experience.
It's unclear what the state of Beck's injury is and what it means for both the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. However, it would put the Selection Committee in a bind if its serious. Last year, the committee set a precedent by leaving out undefeated Florida State because of the Jordan Travis injury. Would they do the same to Georgia?
All eyes will be on Atlanta for the status of Beck and what will happen with the injury moving forward.