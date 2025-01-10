Carson Beck officially transfers to Miami as Cam Ward replacement: Best memes, tweets
Carson Beck is officially headed to Miami as Mario Cristobal was handed the perfect replacement for Cam Ward. Beck announced earlier this week he was entering the transfer portal after originally declaring he was declaring for the NFL Draft.
And as always in moments like this, the X platform had a field day with Beck’s surprising move. What makes the move interesting isn’t just the fact that he landed at Miami, it’s the fact that he hit the portal all together.
Gunner Stockton didn’t really do much to separate himself as the sure-fire starter for the Bulldogs next season. So I doubt Kirby Smart would have opted to play Stockton over Beck if given the chance.
Their quarterback situation didn’t feel like Texas’ where Quinn Ewers is pretty much out the door whether he declares for the NFL Draft or not. That said, landing at Miami isn’t a complete swing and a miss.
The Hurricanes did manage to turn Cam Ward into a Heisman finalist and get within one win of competing in the College Football Playoff. And after one half of Emory Williams, Cristobal knew he needed someone else.
Best memes, tweets as Carson Beck officially lands with Miami Hurricanes
It's a popular video that's circulated around social media from a tv show or movie about a terrible attempt at a throw. What makes this funny is Beck's passing ability was called into question after a throwing three interceptions in three games of a five-game stretch.
Beck has a chance to shake that notion with a new team ... or maybe prove everybody on social media right that he's overhyped.
A great comparison of the two recent Miami quarterbacks. Ward was as certified of a player for the Hurricanes as he could have been. Especially considering he started his collegiate career at Incarnate Word before leaping to FBS.
Beck has obviously had a successful collegiate career, winning national championships as a redshirt freshman and sophomore. But he hasn't quite been that marquee starting quarterback. It's still unknown if he can lead a team to a national championship.
Florida fans are happy Carson Beck landed at Miami. In the annual Florida-Georgia game this year, the Gators forced three Beck interceptions in the loss. It will always be a what-if as the Gators lost freshman quarterback DJ Lagway in the game.
Now they'll get a shot at revenge against Beck.
Carson Beck is definitely an upgrade from Emory Williams for the Miami. But Beck had a turnover problem this year. If he doesn't clear that up, Cristobal might have deja vu from the second half of the Pop Tarts Bowl.
That said, Beck has a chance to prove a lot of people wrong and maybe end up being one of the top quarterback prospects in next year's NFL draft class.
Yep, this takes the cake as the funniest tweet about Carson Beck landing at Miami. It's funny because that's how confident Miami fans should feel landing Beck. He wasn't great at Georgia so expecting him to play significantly better than this past year feels like false hope.