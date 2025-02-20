Carson Beck's time in Miami is off to an inauspicious start with 3 more interceptions

Welcome to Miami, Carson Beck! With the former Georgia starting quarterback taking his talents to South Beach to be with his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder for his super-duper senior season, he is finding out the hard way that his Lamborghini puts a bright red target on his back. Beck initially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but removed his name to transfer to Miami for one last college football season.

Beck may hail from Jacksonville, but leaving Georgia for Miami is certainly a choice. We are talking about leaving one of the four best programs in college football for a team that has never won an ACC Championship since leaving the Big East two decades ago. Love is love, but what's love got to do (got to do) with it? Almost everything. Beck transferred to Miami to be with his girlfriend, and to make NIL.

Fate would have it, Beck is already having a tough time in Miami, as both of his cars were stolen overnight in South Florida. Beck is still looking for his Lamborghini and a Mercedes that we did not know he even had! While Cavinder's SUV was also stolen, it was later found. For those with SEC or national college football rooting interests, that sounds like three more interceptions for ole Beck.

While it stinks that his cars were stolen, I cannot say that anyone outside of Miami is rooting for him.

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck had both of his cars stolen in South Florida overnight, a senior law-enforcement official tells me.



His girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's SUV was also stolen but found.



Cops are currently looking for Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 20, 2025

Miami enters the 2025 college season as a fringe contender to win the ACC and make the playoff.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder both have the cars stolen in Miami

Look. I am not going to condone grand theft auto, other than the video game franchise that changed most of our lives in the 2000s. This has to be embarrassing for Beck and Cavinder. However, we live in a world where 20-somethings can have Mercedes and Lamborghinis for free just because they are good at sports. Beck is immensely talented, but is he keeping the main thing the main thing anymore?

Although Miami has no problem with throwing heaping piles of cash at players in the transfer portal, The U has not been The U since Beck was an infant. If he brings Miami back to prominence this season, then all the NIL investment will be worth it. The pathway forward is right in front of him. Look at how great of a one-year wonder Cam Ward was in Miami. He is slated to go No. 1 overall this spring.

Truth be told, Beck is more seasoned than Ward. He has won a lot more games at Georgia than Ward ever did at Miami, Washington State or Incarnate Ward. However, he was the one who should have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and not Ward. Beck's goals for 2024 were to win the Heisman Trophy, lead Georgia to a national championship and be the No. 1 pick. He came up so short.

The best thing Beck can do is just win on Saturdays because that is what winners do; they win, right?