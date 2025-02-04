Carson Wentz playing off Eagles nostalgia is a Chiefs superweapon no one saw coming
By Kinnu Singh
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz will watch his team compete for a Lombardi Trophy from the sidelines.
Wentz was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. After an up-and-down rookie season, he came out firing in his sophomore campaign. Wentz led the Eagles to an 11-2 record through the first 13 games of the 2017 season, but his MVP campaign came to an abrupt end after he suffered a season-ending season.
In his place, former Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles stepped in and led Philadelphia to their first Super Bowl championship. By the time Wentz returned in the following season, there was a statue of Foles outside the stadium. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, ultimately proved to be Wentz’s replacement in 2021. Since then, Wentz has become a journeyman, landing one-year deals with four different teams in four years to serve as a backup.
With Kansas City, Wentz has found himself back in the Super Bowl, where he’ll hope to prevent his former team and the quarterback who replaced him from earning a championship ring.
Carson Wentz tried to give safe answers on his feelings about Eagles
Super Bowl festivities began with opening night in New Orleans on Monday, and Wentz — who wasn’t given the honor of a podium — was asked about his time in Philadelphia by Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP.
“Obviously, it was a tough ending,” Wentz said. “… A lot of great memories. Buying my first house, getting married, all those sorts of things in life. Had my first kid when I lived in Philly. A lot of great memories, a lot of good times. Winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships I’ll have the rest of my life, so there’s definitely no hard feelings. You wish it would’ve went a different way, but you can’t really have any regrets on that front.”
Wentz’ good memories didn’t appear to be enough to make him want to return for a 10-year reunion of the Super Bowl team, however.
“It’s crazy to think it’s been that long,” Wentz said. “While I’m still playing, I don’t think about all those reunion things. I’m sure that day will come, but like I said, a lot of great friends and relationships that I will cherish for the rest of my life from that team.”
When asked about Foles, Wentz claimed he continues to have a good relationship with the quarterback who stole his spotlight.
“Nick’s great,” Wentz said. “I love Nick. We still reach out to each other the last couple of years. One of the better teammates I’ve ever had, without a doubt. The way that all unfolded that year, still pretty magical for him. Still a great friendship there.”
Wentz claims to have a good relationship with Foles, but that contradicts what former Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate said on the “Get Got Podcast with Marshawn Lynch” last week.
“They felt some way about each other,” Tate said. “It was real cliquish in Philly. Carson had a group that he only messed with. It was [tight end Zach] Ertz, it was [wide receiver Jordan] Matthews, it was [linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill], it was [middle linebacker Jordan] Hicks. … Foles could manage the locker room better, in my opinion. Carson was still trying to figure it out. He probably felt some type of way about the Super Bowl win, like he got forgotten.”
Perhaps there is some itch for revenge within Wentz, but he’s unlikely to receive his Foles-esque moment as long as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stays healthy. Most likely, he’ll have to just root against Hurts and Co. from the sidelines.
Hurts is on the precipice of bringing a second championship to Philadelphia.