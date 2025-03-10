Cavaliers could join Steph Curry, Michael Jordan in NBA record books, but they might not want to

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors: What basketball historian wouldn't want to be grouped with those super all-time units? The Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance to join the ranks — but is that ideal, considering who's waiting in the dark alley?

Jordan's 1996 Bulls won 72 games, and Curry's 2016 Warriors ran off 73 games. These are the only teams to cross the 70-win finish line, but the after-the-fact was very different.

The Bulls went on to settle down the "Clyde Drexler is MJ's equal" noise in the 1992 finals, stomping the Trail Blazers in 6 games. The Warriors weren't so lucky, losing in the NBA Finals.

Curry wasn't completely himself and ran into the LeBron James and Kyrie Irving buzzsaw. There are no excuses, as Curry laced up in each of the seven games, but he did sprain his MCL in the first round. Andre Iguodala was hobbled, and the rim-protecting Andrew Bogut missed the final two games of the seven-game thriller.

Were those injuries a result of the Warriors' pushing to break the Bulls' 72-10 record? We'll never know for certain, but resting and loading up for the playoffs has been the way to go since the Warriors' historic but not complete season in 2016.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can reach 70 games but shouldn't force it

In all honesty, the Cavs could reach 70 games without forcing it. They're currently on another 14-game winning streak. They notched a 12-game winning streak from Dec 13, 2024 - Jan 12, 2025, and began the season 15-0. All the 2025 Cavaliers know is to win.

Cleveland has the No. 21-ranked remaining strength of schedule. They'll play the Knicks and Pacers twice and a hot Detroit team once more. The Cavs could rest their top All-Stars and still compete or win some of these games against the second tier bunch of the East.

Ty Jerome is a MIP and 6MOY candidate who turns up the burners when handed the keys. DeAndre Hunter would do the same thing if the Fantastic Four of Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen rest with their feet up, awaiting the postseason. That's the right approach in my book.

The Boston Celtics are on a mission to repeat. Their championship has been discounted, but winning two in a row makes those fraud claims null and void. The Cavaliers are on a historic pace but still have to beat the man to be the man. Going balls to the wall in the final stretch of the regular season when they're approaching the mathematical reality that the one seed is locked up is bad business.

Cleveland should be motivated to avenge last year's postseason loss to Boston. Garland and Allen were nicked up. All ball lovers want to see those two healthy in the postseason, so let's see some rest instead of going for that 70-win benchmark with the starters playing heavy minutes.

If Jerome, Hunter and company propel the Cavs to 70, so be it. But don't lose sight of the bigger picture when chasing 70. Remember that those 70-win teams are .500 in their quest for the ultimate goal.