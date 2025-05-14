Cavaliers' early playoff exit creates obvious pivot point this offseason

After finishing the 2024-25 NBA regular season with 64 wins, expectations were sky-high for the Cleveland Cavaliers and what they could accomplish in the playoffs.

However, their postseason run ended in a thud as Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Cavaliers in five games.

The Pacers outmatched the Cavaliers at every step, taking control of the series and never looking back. Now that their season is over, the Cavaliers have some significant decisions to make as they enter the offseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers post season exit could lead to changes

There is no denying that the 2024-25 season was one to remember for the Cavaliers. During the regular season, they played at a historic pace and showcased a level of dominance that had fans dreaming of another NBA championship, which would be the first in franchise history without LeBron James.

The team boasted three All-Stars, with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. The latter won Defensive Player of the Year this season, and Kenny Atkinson won Coach of the Year. However, their season ended disappointingly for the second year, and the team may have to make some drastic changes.

Specifically, Darius Garland, who was superb throughout the regular season but battled through injury in the postseason, struggled to find his footing throughout most of their second-round matchup against the Pacers.

Elsewhere on the roster, stars like Ty Jerome, a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award and an upcoming free agent this offseason, underperformed relatively disappointingly down the stretch, adding to their postseason woes.

Though there are no clear indications that the front office plans to shake up its roster, it is hard not to assume that they are satisfied with the way their season ended and should explore all stops to improve the roster to maximize their chance at a championship.