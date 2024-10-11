This Cavs-Nets trade could solve fit concerns around Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
They are coming off a strong off-season fueled by re-signing some of their top stars — Donovan Mitchell. Even Mobley and Jarrett Allen — to lucrative extensions. However, their weaknesses seem more evident than ever.
They lack the necessary floor spacing that could make them a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, especially after the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers have retooled their rosters.
Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have officially hit the reset button after trading Mikal Bridges and could look to offload several veterans on the roster, including Cam Johnson.
Johnson is coming off a solid season where averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 44 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from downtown. He has established himself as a reliable scorer and capable 3-point shooter, which is a valuable asset to have in today's NBA. However, his age and large contract make him the odd man out in Brooklyn and his proven abilities would garner him alot of attention around the league.
It seems maybe their is a potential trade surrounding Cam Johnson, that would help both sides.
Cam Johson to Cleveland?
There was interest in bringing Johnson to Cleveland earlier in the offseason, however, the idea for a potential trade fizzled out. Now at the dawn of the 2024-25 season, they can come back to talk with a possible deal that would land Johnson in Cleveland alongside Zaire Williams for Caris LeVert, Max Strus and, of course, a future first-round pick.
For the Cavs, you fix some of your issues with floor spacing by adding Cam Johnson we all know can shoot the rock at a high level and that defenses need to be wary of. This would allow Mitchell to operate and open up driving lanes to create more opportunities for Mobley and Allen in the paint.
His versatility would also allow the Cavs to experiment with rosters as he can thrive in some small ball lineup. Zaire Williams, who is entering year four of his career could grow into a productive player in Cleveland under Kenny Atkinson. He didn't get much time to showcase what he could do with the Grizzlies, but he showed flashes of being a capable NBA player. With the right amount of playing time, he can grow into a quality role player.
On the flipside, the Nets will potentially bring back Caris LeVert along with adding Max Strus; however, the real value here is the Cavs' future first-round pick. It might be heavily protected but LeVert and Strus are also trade assets that could be moved for additional draft assets.