Cavs walk the walk after Darius Garland’s trash talk, even with star PG hurt

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rolling, and their blowout Game 3 127-87 victory over Miami shows that the franchise can walk the walk even without the star that started the trash talk in the first place. Darius Garland, who did not play in game 3 with a toe injury, told reporters in Game 2 that the franchise was looking to "pick on Tyler Herro when referring to the Heat's 'weak defenders'"

Herro, who has struggled to guard defensively in his career responded by telling reporters that Garland crossed a line talking to the "media...about the game plan" and he wasn't "worried about Darius Garland." The 2019 13th-overall draft pick has had a solid offensive season, taking his game to another level landing an All-Star nod in what is respectfully a weak pool of candidates in the Eastern Conference.

Although the former Kentucky student-athlete scored 30+ points in the team's Game 2 loss, the Miami guard had a disappointing Game 3, only scoring 13 points on 38% shooting from the floor. Cleveland on the other hand was able to take easy control in this game after a 18-0 Cavs run in the middle of the first quarter gave them a commanding lead.

Cavaliers can walk the walk even without Garland in blowout win

In all reality, it's likely that Garland will not play for the rest of the series with the franchise opting to rest one of their stars for a second round matchup against a gritty Pistons team (if they can advance against the Knicks) or the winner of Pacers-Bucks series.

Still, it's likely that the Cavs will win this series in four or five games with the squad hoping to get some rest before a second round that will probably be a lot more competitive than this round. In all likelihood, it's probably best that Garland and the rest of the Cavs focus on what comes next rather than just defeating the Heat, especially with the fanbase wondering if they can beat the reigning champion Celtics for their first trip to the finals since LeBron was in uniform.

While the Cavaliers might not be at full strength during this series, the squad can still talk as much as they please with the talent differential between them and the Heat.