Celtic vs. Young Boys: Predicted lineups, team news and Champions League score prediction
By Mason Auman
Champions League action for Brendan Rodgers' Scottish Cup-winning Celtic kicks off again on Wednesday, January 22, when they host bottom-of-the-table Swiss side BSC Young Boys in Glasgow.
While Celtic's position in the Scottish Premiership is characteristically excellent, they find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Champions League, just inside the new-format playoff qualification spots. Having said that, a win on Wednesday would secure their place beyond this opening round.
The Japanese triumvirate at the at the heart of the Celts — Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and Reo Hatate — have been flying high this season, bolstered by team-leading goal scorer Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn and new signing Adam Idah. Together, the five of them have combined for 58 goals. And a back line anchored by United States International Cameron Carter-Vickers means that Celtic have the security to continue going forward with persistence.
Their upcoming fixture against a struggling BSC Young Boys presents an opportunity for Celtic to exercise the sort of domestic attacking excellence that, in the Champions League, has been snuffed out by the likes of Dortmund and Atalanta.
Can Young Boys pick themselves up off the bottom?
BSC Young Boys trailing the pack in European competition is not exactly news, but their continued inclusion in the Champions League is evidence of their consistent domestic dominance. This season, however, even success at home has evaded the Swiss side. With just 24 points in 19 games, they sit in ninth place, well within the Swiss Super League's relegation zone — and in Wednesday's contest, Young Boys will be trying to move up from dead last, 36th place with 0 points in 6 games. In those games, they've only managed to score three goals, compared to 22 conceded.
Suffice to say, Young Boys have their work cut out for them against Celtic. And considering their form in Switzerland, they may even be motivated to rotate the squad, since it's much more likely they can turn things around at home than abroad.
Celtic vs. Young Boys news, predicted lineup and Champions League score prediction
Celtic are at just about full fitness ahead of Wednesday's match. But Young Boys will be without summer-signing Facinet Conte, a center-forward they could surely use in their quest to chip away at their current goal deficit. Wingers Saidy Janko and Christian Fassnacht will also be sidelined for the Swiss side's trip to Scotland.
Celtic predicted line up: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, Engels, McGregor, Hatate, Kühn, Furuhashi, Maeda
BSC Young Boys predicted line up: Keller, Blum, Zoukrou, Camara, Hadjam, Ugrinic, Łakomy, Virginius, Colley, Monteiro, Itten
Predicted Score: Celtic 4-0 Young Boys
How to watch Celtic vs. Young Boys
- Date: Wednesday, January 22
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Celtic Park — Glasgow, Scotland
- Watch: Paramount+
Kickoff for the match is 3:00 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The game will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+.