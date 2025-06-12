Celtics fans get the Jaylen Brown offseason injury update they've been dreading

Not only is the health and future of Jayson Tatum's ruptured Achilles a huge concern for the Boston Celtics, but the health of their second-leading scorer, Jaylen Brown, is a worry.

On Thursday, Celtics fans received an update on Brown's injury that they have been dreading ever since he partially tore his meniscus in his right knee during the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics announced that Brown had undergone a successful surgery on his injury, and he is expected to participate in training camp without limitation for Boston.

Jaylen Brown today underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure. He is expected to participate in training camp without limitation. pic.twitter.com/KijF7Fc30G — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 11, 2025

In the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Brown had been playing through the injury of his partially torn meniscus in his right knee. The Celtics fell to the New York Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In the postseason, Brown averaged 22.1 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, which was second best on the team behind Tatum.

Jaylen Brown's role on the Celtics for next season

With his successful surgery making him likely to return for the start of the 2025-26 regular season, Brown will likely have a new role for the Celtics for an extended period. The timetable for Jayson Tatum's return to the court is unclear at the moment, after rupturing his Achilles in Game 4 of the playoff series loss against the New York Knicks

Many believe, given the seriousness of Tatum's injury, that it is unlikely that he will be ready for the start of next season and that it is possible that he may not see the court until the calendar flips to 2026.

With Jaylen Brown's timeline to return more clear, he will likely have to carry the load for the Celtics next season. Brown has stepped up in key moments for the Celtics, including winning the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. He isn't new to leading the charge for the Celtics.

This offseason, the Celtics may look at possible free agents on the market to trade or sign to fill the spot of Tatum while he recovers. The Celtics also still have great team depth with Derrick White, Kristaps Porziņģis, Payton Pritchard, and Jrue Holiday.