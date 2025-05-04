Celtics’ first step under new ownership will infuriate fans

As the Boston Celtics prepare for their second-round series against the New York Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN suggested that no matter the result of the C's season, the NBA is, "Bracing for some level of change to come to the Celtics from their roster this offseason."

"The rest of the league is bracing for some level of change to come to the Celtics from their roster this offseason."



The Celtics, who won their first championship since 2008 last year, are in the process of changing ownerships with Bill Chisholm set to own the franchise by the summer. As currently constructed, the squad is way over the second apron of the NBA salary cap, with the franchise committed to over $263 million in player contracts.

The Celtics player payroll is one of the most expensive in the league, but it's because they're so loaded with talent. The squad is heavily favored to beat the Knicks in their second-round series and seems set for an ECF showdown with the Cavaliers for the right to play in the NBA finals.

After Cleveland, the Celtics would likely have to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the best regular-season teams in NBA history. It seems that no matter what the next few weeks hold, changes are coming to Boston.

Boston Celtics rumored to lower payroll after this season's playoff run

Kristaps Porziņģis will likely be moved in a trade this offseason, preferrably for a less expensive option in the frontcourt. Additionally, Boston will likely look to move Jrue Holiday. There isn't much room for an aging guard when the franchise already has Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard to handle the ball.

While the squad might be facing major changes this offseason, the franchise is one of the favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season and the players are clearly focused on the Knicks. This might be the last time we see this team make a playoff run together, so Celtics fans should cherish every game in the next few weeks before they inevitably get mad at whatever moves are made this summer.