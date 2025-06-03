Celtics legend won't be back next season if surging rumors are true

The Boston Celtics are entering uncharted territory this offseason — forced to make difficult decisions about a roster that just delivered them an NBA championship. Conflicting salary demands and a looming cap crunch have set the stage for one of the most pivotal summers in franchise history.

As questions swirl around Jaylen Brown's future and the viability of maintaining Boston’s core, one unexpected name may quietly become the first domino to fall: Al Horford.

In a recent appearance on The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps shared a subtle but significant update:

“Al Horford is a free agent. I don’t think at this point it makes a lot of sense for Horford to be back in Boston. Maybe he will be, but given where things are with the Celtics, I think he’s now much more in play than he might have been a month ago.”

At 39 years old, Horford just completed his 18th NBA season, starting 42 of the 60 games he played and averaging 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds. He was a crucial rotational piece throughout the postseason, spacing the floor with timely three-point shooting and providing veteran poise on the glass. More importantly, he finally earned the one accolade missing from his Hall of Fame résumé: an NBA Championship.

But with Jayson Tatum expected to miss the entire 2025–26 season and the Celtics potentially shifting away from a championship-or-bust mindset, Horford’s return suddenly feels uncertain. After making $9.5 million this past season, the odds of Boston re-signing him — unless it’s on a team-friendly deal — seem low.

Is a reunion with KAT in the cards for Al Horford?

Bontemps added an intriguing wrinkle to Horford’s free agency:

“Horford is a longtime friend of Karl-Anthony Towns and has played with him with the Dominican National Team for a long time.”

That connection could open the door for a move to a familiar opponent: the New York Knicks.

While most rumors linking the Knicks to big-name targets like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant have dominated the headlines, signing a veteran floor-spacing big like Horford could quietly be one of the smartest moves New York makes. With only Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson essentially locked in on the bench for next season, depth is a pressing concern — particularly behind Towns, who’ll likely remain the starting center.

Bringing in Horford on a minimal contract provides the Knicks with a veteran leader with championship experience and a stretch-five option who can play next to or behind Towns.

Whether Horford re-signs in Boston, heads to a new contender like New York, or decides to walk away from the game altogether, his career is nothing short of admirable. He’s one of the league’s most respected veterans, a proven winner, and a model of professionalism.

Now, the decision is his.