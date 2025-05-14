Celtics must explore the most painful trades with Jayson Tatum out

The Boston Celtics’ 2025-2026 season just took a devastating turn as Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the entire year with a torn Achilles. Even Knicks fans couldn’t help but feel for Tatum, who was having a career-defining performance before collapsing to the court clutching his leg.

Though the Celtics aren’t giving up hope just yet, their 2025 playoff run is likely to end sooner rather than later, as they face a 3-1 series deficit against a resilient New York team aiming to defy expectations. If the journey does end on Wednesday, May 14th, Boston will have to face a pivotal offseason — one that could lead to an overhaul of the roster.

Celtics' current roster structure

Built around one of the most balanced starting lineups in the league, the Celtics exemplified smart roster construction. Focusing on the homegrown duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led to key additions like Kristaps Porziņģis, Al Horford, and Derrick White. Depth pieces like Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard have also proven valuable off the bench, providing energy when needed.

All this culminated in a championship roster in 2024, returning the Celtics to the pinnacle of the basketball world. However, success at the top comes with a caveat: the only direction to go is down. Now, Boston is staring at a challenging reality — not because of aging stars or locker room discord, but due to escalating payroll concerns.

Breaking down the finances

Combining the contracts of Tatum, Brown, Porziņģis, White, and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics are set to pay approximately $198.5 million next season. Including the rest of the bench, the total jumps to around $227 million — not accounting for Al Horford’s restructured deal at age 39.

Under the new CBA rules, the first tax apron is set at $195 million, and the second at $207 million. This means the Celtics would be about $32 million over the first apron and $19 million over the second. For comparison, the Phoenix Suns, with the league’s second-highest payroll, are projected to be $23 million over the first apron and $11 million over the second.

Given these financial challenges, the Celtics will likely need to trade at least one, if not two, of their higher-paid starters. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, major roster changes could be imminent as the franchise looks to manage its financial future.

Shams about the Celtics on @PatMcAfeeShow:



"The rest of the league is bracing for some level of change."



"Sources have been telling me for weeks now, that the Celtics will be exploring trade options this offseason."pic.twitter.com/sYQojsvWDU — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) May 1, 2025

Who Stays? Who Goes?

Among the most likely candidates to be moved is Jrue Holiday. At 34 years old, he’s set to earn $32.4 million next season, and trading him could open the door for Payton Pritchard to assume a larger role. Kristaps Porziņģis is another potential trade piece, as his projected $30 million salary comes after a season where he played just 42 games.

Alternatively, Derrick White could be on the move. Despite his crucial contributions, including standout performances for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, his salary will increase by $8 million heading into 2025. Trading White might yield a return that justifies the move.

As Tatum enters the first year of his five-year, $315 million max contract, the decision-making process will only get tougher. It wouldn’t be surprising if, a year from now, Jaylen Brown — the 2024 Finals MVP — finds his name swirling in trade rumors as the Celtics navigate their next steps.

No matter which player ultimately leaves, it will be a bitter pill for Boston fans. Whether the short-lived dynasty crumbles before it truly takes off, the Celtics may have to play chess while others are playing checkers.