Have the Celtics ever overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs?

The Boston Celtics head into Game 5 against the New York Knicks trailing 3-1 in the series. After leading by as much as 14 points, the Celtics saw the Knicks rally back to secure a home win, putting New York just one victory away from the Eastern Conference Finals — a stage they haven’t reached in 25 years.

Aside from the growing concerns over Jayson Tatum’s injury, the Celtics now face the daunting challenge of winning three consecutive games to pull off what’s only happened 13 times in NBA history: coming back from a 3-1 series deficit. It’s one of the toughest feats in postseason basketball, but Boston might have some history on their side.

Have the Celtics ever overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Playoffs?

Surprisingly, the Celtics have done this not once but twice. In 1968, Boston overcame a 3-1 deficit against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning two road games in the process. That comeback eventually propelled them to an NBA Championship against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The second instance came in 1981, during the Eastern Conference Finals, once again against the 76ers. The iconic trio of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish managed to win three straight close games, each by two points or fewer, defeating Julius Erving’s team. Boston would go on to secure the title against the Houston Rockets.

While these achievements sound promising, it’s important to consider the context. In 1968, the NBA had just eight teams, while in 1981, there were only 12. The playoff structure was also different — the Celtics played four rounds in 1981 but only three rounds in 1968.

Unsuccessful comeback attempts

While the Celtics have made historic comebacks, they’ve also fallen short on several occasions. In the 1973 Eastern Conference Finals, Boston nearly completed a 3-1 comeback against the rival Knicks but fell short in Game 7 — their first Game 7 loss in franchise history.

Just a year after winning the 1981 title, the Celtics faced another 3-1 hole against the 76ers in 1982 but couldn’t replicate their previous success. More recently, the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals saw the Celtics claw back from a 3-0 deficit against the Miami Heat, forcing a Game 7 at home. Unfortunately, Tatum injured his ankle early in that decisive game, limiting his effectiveness and ending Boston’s hopes of completing the historic comeback. The Celtics became the first team in NBA history to host a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in a series.

Looking ahead

Fast forward to the present, and the odds are stacked against Boston. As they await MRI results on Tatum’s injury, it’s likely he’ll be sidelined for the remainder of the series. Not only will the Celtics need to find a way to win without their star forward, but they’ll also have to keep their dreams of back-to-back championships alive.

If history has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.