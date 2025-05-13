Celtics panic meter: Knicks push Boston to brink, Jayson Tatum injury looms large

As the New York Knicks leave Game 5 with a 121-113 win over the Boston Celtics, the panic level for Celtics fans has never been higher. A 60-plus win regular season, an undefeated 4-0 record against the Knicks, and a top-two seed have all led to being down three games to one in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Boston didn’t just lose the first two games of this series in the closing minutes; they had opportunities to seal both despite poor three-point shooting. Twice, the Knicks erased 20-point deficits with a combination of lockdown defense and clutch scoring, taking two games on Boston’s home floor.

Game 3 appeared to be a turning point for the Celtics: 20 made threes, 48.2% shooting, and not once allowing the Knicks to take the lead. It was the kind of dominant performance fans were hoping for from one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league. But the sense of relief didn’t last.

Then came Game 4. The atmosphere was electric — Spike Lee, former Knicks players, and even New York native Timothée Chalamet sitting courtside added to the energy. The Knicks responded with a second-half surge that shook Madison Square Garden to its core.

Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 39 points, finally delivering the breakout performance fans had been waiting for. Mikal Bridges bounced back from a rough shooting night to score 23 points while playing stellar defense. OG Anunoby, coming off a two-point performance, added 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including four three-pointers. The Knicks didn’t just win at home — they sent a clear message to their fans: keep believing.

Jayson Tatum’s Unsettling Exit

Despite the victory, there was a somber note for Knicks fans, as Jayson Tatum went down with a non-contact injury late in the fourth quarter. Grabbing his right ankle in visible pain, Tatum couldn’t get up without assistance and was eventually wheeled out of the arena.

Jayson Tatum was helped off the court late in Game 4 after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/UF8D4mxqlo — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025

Fans never want to see a player from the opposing team get hurt, and the sight of Tatum leaving was a gut punch to basketball enthusiasts. If the injury is as serious as feared — potentially an Achilles issue — Tatum could be sidelined for the remainder of the series. Before his exit, he was on fire, finishing with 42 points, including seven threes, helping the Celtics build a 14-point lead. His presence was vital, and losing him now is a massive blow.

Official Celtics Panic Meter: 10 out of 10

For the Celtics, it’s beyond concerning. Tatum isn’t just an offensive leader but a key defensive presence as well. The impact of his absence stretches beyond this series and could affect the team’s plans for next season. The Celtics have been in a similar spot before, nearly completing a comeback from down 3-0 against the Miami Heat in 2023, only for Tatum to suffer an ankle injury in Game 7.

As trade rumors swirl around Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, Tatum’s status for next season now looms as the biggest question mark. Game 5 at TD Garden will be a battle, but the uncertainty surrounding Tatum casts a shadow over the Celtics’ future.