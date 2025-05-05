Celtics have perfect game plan to cancel out Knicks x-factor

Looking ahead to Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, the predictions have rarely been more one-sided for a seven-game series.

In this clash of division rivals, many see the outcome as already decided. The Celtics, who dispatched the Orlando Magic in five games despite injury setbacks, are clear favorites over a third-seeded Knicks team that had to grind out a six-game series win against the Pistons.

This won’t just be a game — it’ll be a test of who studied harder. And for New York, the questions are piling up:

Can Tom Thibodeau make real adjustments?

Will Mikal Bridges rise to the moment?

How will the bench hold up?

But Boston’s focus heading into this series isn’t stopping Jalen Brunson.

It’s Josh Hart

The Celtics’ game plan is simple: don’t let Hart get comfortable. He may not be the Knicks’ leading scorer, but he’s their undeniable X-factor. Averaging 13.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during the regular season, Hart’s value comes from his effort, grit, and refusal to quit. For him, basketball isn’t just a job — it’s a compulsion.

But there’s one glaring hole in Hart’s game: 3-point shooting.

During the regular season, he shot just 33.3 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per game. Against Detroit, that number jumped to 50 percent, but on only 2.3 attempts. The issue isn’t just accuracy — it’s confidence. Hart rarely looks to shoot, and defenses know it. Like teams have done with Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook, and Ben Simmons in years past, Boston has been daring Hart to take open 3s all season.

They know he doesn’t want to.

And it’s hurting the Knicks.

Hart’s offensive hesitation shrinks the floor and simplifies the Celtics’ defensive job. In the four regular-season matchups between these teams, New York was outscored by 71 points in the 150 minutes Hart played. It was the worst plus-minus on the team — by far. In those games, he shot just 11.1 percent from 3 on the same 2.3 attempts per game.

The Celtics plan for Josh Hart is all too calculated

It’s not just that Hart needs to shoot more. He needs to want to shoot. Because if he doesn’t, Boston will treat every Knicks possession like a 4-on-5, sagging off Hart and loading up on Brunson, Towns, and Bridges.

The Celtics will also continue to guard Hart with their big men — Kristaps Porziņģis, Luke Kornet — knowing full well it tempts him to shoot. If he doesn’t take the open shot, any drive puts him right into the chest of a 7-footer who averages over a block per game.

Hart has to make a choice: keep ducking open looks, or trust his shot and force Boston to respect him. He’s had playoff moments before — remember last year’s first round against Philly. But until he starts shooting with purpose, fans will keep yelling the same thing at their TVs:

Shoot the damn ball.