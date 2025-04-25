Certified good dude Devin Booker goes out of his way to support kids' lemonade stand

We, as a society, often view athletes through a different lens — one that separates them from the rest of us. Whether we’re watching from the couch or sitting courtside, it’s easy to forget that behind the stats and highlight reels, they’re just as human as we are.

If there was ever a moment to break that illusion, Devin Booker delivered it in the simplest, most heartwarming way.

Driving through Arizona, Booker spotted two kids running a lemonade stand in front of their house. Nothing out of the ordinary — until the Phoenix Suns star pulled his blue Chevy truck over, parked five feet from the curb, and asked if he could grab a drink.

The kids, not recognizing him at first, offered him water, Gatorade, and, of course, lemonade.

That’s when Booker reached into his pocket, pulled out a $100 bill, and handed it over — far more than the price of a drink, but enough to send shock and pure joy across their faces.

Before driving off, the moment got even better.

“Are you Devin Booker?”

“I am.”

“I’m like, your biggest fan.”

“My man, give me some,” Booker said, extending a fist bump. “Keep doing what you’re doing.”

With adrenaline pumping, the kid ran back to his stand, jumping up and down, already knowing this would be the story to tell at school, at dinner, maybe for years.

But there was more to the story.

The kids were raising money for Almost There, a charitable organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating sick dogs and helping them find their forever homes. That small act of kindness from Booker didn’t just make their day — it helped fuel something even bigger.

Devin Booker is the reminder we all need

Booker didn’t need to stop. He didn’t need to give anything. But he chose to. And in that moment, he reminded everyone watching — whether it’s from a viral clip or a write-up like this — what it means to be human.

We idolize athletes for what they do on the court. But it’s what they do off of it that can leave a real impact.

So next time you see someone — famous or not — doing something good, remember: a little kindness can go a long way. Whether it’s a compliment, a photo, or a fist bump at a lemonade stand, everyone deserves a moment that makes them smile.

When life gives you lemons … well, sometimes Devin Booker pulls up and makes it unforgettable.