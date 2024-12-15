CFB fans fume that Ashton Jeanty was robbed of Heisman by Travis Hunter: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
Most of the college football world was on a break this weekend, as teams get ready for their respective bowl games. But in New York City, everyone would find out who would win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. There are four finalists for the award, but all of the attention is on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.
There has been much debate as to who should win the award. There's a group who believe that Jeanty, who put up Barry Sanders-type numbers this season for the Broncos. Then, there are those who are firmly behind Hunter, who played at a high level on Colorado's offense and defense while rarely taking a break. With that, everyone waited until Saturday to find out.
Well, as it turns out, Hunter was the winner of the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter now became the first two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since Charles Woodson did so back in 1997. Hunter's win was far from a landslide, as it was the smallest margin of victory since 2009.
Let's just say that Jeanty's supporters were not happy, based on their reactions on social media.
Any other year, the Heisman would have been Jeanty's for the taking. He put up video game numbers on a game-by-game basis. He started off the season by scoring six touchdowns against Georgia Southern. Then, the following week, Jeanty ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in Boise State's narrow loss to Oregon. Simply put, Jeanty made Boise State appointment viewing and had fans staying up late on Saturday nights to watch him play. And, Jeanty helped lead the Broncos to a Mountain West Championship and a College Football Playoff berth.
Jeanty ran for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns on 344 carries in 13 games played.
As for Hunter, he did something that no fan has seen in quite some time, and that's play wide receiver and cornerback at elite levels. Hunter had long been hyped up as a generational prospect since high school before joining Deion Sanders at Jackson State for a year. From there, he joined Colorado. After a rough first year, Hunter shined in his junior season with Colorado, where he rarely missed any time.
Hunter has four games this year in which he recorded a receiving touchdown and an interception. In 12 games, Hunter caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns, while recording 31 total tackles (20 solo, 11 assisted), 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Jeanty may have won the Heisman had it been any other year. But with Hunter dominating on both sides of the line of scrimmage, Jeanty fell short of winning the Heisman. However, Jeanty will now move on to help win Boise State a national championship.