Spring Game Saturday used to be a cause for celebration for college football fans around the country, a signpsot to help get us through the long offseason. In this brave new world the sport finds itself in, however, more and more teams are choosing to hide their spring games from the public, or even declining to hold one at all.

The spring transfer portal opens on Wednesday, April 16, at which point players will be free to seek out greener pastures or richer NIL packages elsewhere. A televised spring game would serve as a great advertisement to other schools potentially looking to poach players from a rival, which is why big-time programs are increasingly wary of putting them on TV or streaming them on the internet.

That makes this Saturday a bit of a dud, despite some of the sport's biggest powers wrapping up their spring practices. But there will at least be some action for fans to check out, including Notre Dame and Ohio State. Here's everything to know about the spring game schedule on April 12.

CFB spring game schedule today: How to watch Ohio State, Notre Dame and more

Alabama

If you want to watch this year's version of A-Day, you'll have to make the trek to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kalen DeBoer's first spring game was broadcast on ESPN last April, but this time around the Tide have opted against even streaming the action.

“We’ll have just more of a practice,” DeBoer told reporters a couple of weeks ago. “A full practice like we’d have any day. Again, just kind of allows us, kind of what I referred to earlier, kind of have a controlled setting. Control of, just the reps that certain guys get. We understand the significance and love. Everyone loves football here, so we want to give that day and make it available and show off our guys, and our guys go do their thing.”

Auburn

Unlike Alabama, Auburn will still have some sort of festivities during its own A-Day on Saturday. But like the Tide, it won't be televised: Hugh Freeze's team is set to hold an alumni flag football game at 11 a.m. CT before the team takes the field at noon, but none of that will be televised or streamed.

Florida

Florida is joining its fellow SEC powers in declining to televise its Orange and Blue game on Saturday. Billy Napier's team will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at the Swamp at 1 p.m. ET for fans who'd like to attend.

LSU

The Tigers also won't televise any of their festivities on Saturday, nor will they hold a full-contact game. Instead, Brian Kelly's squad will host an open practice at Tiger Stadium, followed by an autograph session for fans.

Miami

After broadcasting the game on ESPN last year, Mario Cristobal has declined to do so in 2025, as the Hurricanes will hold their spring game on campus (rather than at Hard Rock Stadium) at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The game will be held at Cobb Stadium, which has already sold out its 5,500-seat capacity for the event.

Notre Dame

Finally, an actual broadcast! Those hoping to get an early look at last year's College Football Playoff runner-up can stream Notre Dame's Blue-Gold game on Peacock (paid subscription required). Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, with Tony Simeone and Jason Garrett on the call from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Oklahoma

Rather than hold a traditional spring game or even a full practice, the Sooners are doing something different: Say hello to the Crimson Combine, featuring "combine-style drills, skills challenges, on-field fan engagement activities, autograph and photo opportunities and more", according to the school. The Combine won't be broadcast or streamed anywhere, and will get underway at 2 p.m. ET.

Ohio State

Like Notre Dame, the Buckeyes are one of the rare powers in the sport that will actually put their spring game on television this year. The Scarlet team (offense) will take on the Gray team (defense) in a uniquely formatted scrimmage at Ohio Stadium, with the action set to get underway at 12 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can always take advantage of a free streaming trial from DirecTV Stream or FuboTV.