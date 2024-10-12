CFP Bound? Clemson offense looks like well-oiled machine under Riley post-Georgia defeat
The Clemson Tigers straight up dominated against Wake Forest this week, 49-14 and Tigers fans are starting to think that the program could be bound to play in the College Football Playoff with offensive coordinator Garnett Riley leading the charge on a remade offense.
Cade Kubnick has thrown for 1,219 passing yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. The QB excelled on Saturday, throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns with the Tigers running game backing them up as well. The junior has thrived in the second year under Riley's leadership, looking like one of the best QBs in the ACC.
The gunslinger hasn't been the only thing going for the Tigers as Phil Mafah has 614 yards and four touchdowns this season. The lead back ran for 118 yards on 20 carries while getting two TDs in the process against Wake Forest.
As a whole, the Tigers have averaged 39 points per game with 250+ passing yards being a huge reason why the offense has gotten off to an extremely fast start.
Clemson's offensive turnaround has fueled rise into CFP consideration
The entire offense was embarrassed at the beginning of the season against top-ranked Georgia as head coach Dabo Swinney flat-out refusal to have any transfers reinforce the offensive side of the ball led them to only score three points for the entire game. Now, the offense looks like a well-oiled machine.
The ACC gets their conference champion to the playoff an automatic bid. That means the Tigers have a chance.
While things are looking great for the Tigers, it's important to note that Clemson hasn't faced any great teams since their opening season loss against Georgia. Yes, you can only play the schedule in front of you but it's fair to say that the hype should be held until Swinney's squad plays against a good program like Pittsburgh or even faces an okay squad like Louisville later on in the season.