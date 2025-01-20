CFP National Championship concession prices show why Atlanta should host everything
By Austen Bundy
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle on the gridiron of Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night. Both programs are hoping to be crowned national champions of college football having conquered the inaugural 12-team playoff.
Their fanbases have descended upon the crown jewel of the South and will soon enjoy the fruits of that glorious cathedral to football. As a fan who experienced the house that Matt Ryan and Julio Jones built earlier this year at the Peach Bowl, I can attest to its majesty and more importantly its affordability.
Typical football stadiums, especially at big events like championship games tend to overcharge for simple food and drinks - not to mention the specialty items that cost an arm and a leg. But once you're in the door at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you really get bang for your buck while you enjoy the competition.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium's affordability proves Atlanta should host every big championship
On Jan. 15 the stadium released its list of concession prices for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and fans will be surprised at how much they'll be able to afford while enjoying the biggest contest of the year.
A regular domestic draft beer is just five dollars and a bacon cheeseburger is a mere seven bucks. On top of having a variety of cost-friendly options from the main vendor, the stadium also has some third-party companies with their own kiosks and stands throughout.
Most notably Chic-fil-a, known as a Georgia staple which originated in the state in 1946, has several spots to buy food and drink at reasonable prices in house.
But seeing the kind of example Mercedes-Benz Stadium is able to put on for other venues, it's a wonder they haven't built a very strong case to host every major championship game in the sport in perpetuity. Although, you could argue having it rotated around is incentive for Atlanta to look even more appealing to have the game return there in the future.