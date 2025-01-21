CFP National Championship Game ticket prices: Cost to attend in Atlanta skyrockets
By John Buhler
I have one, and only one, serious question to ask you guys before toe meets leather in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game: Would you rather see No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Ohio State on Monday night for all the glory or roughly 3,000 hot dogs that are proudly sold at Mercedes-Benz Stadium? Well, a man's gotta eat, but I also would like to live to fight another day, too.
While I fully understand that college football fans are a different breed of human being, as I am one of them, I would rather be able to pay rent for the next four months or so. Yes, the price to "get in" to the 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship Game has more than doubled in the last 12 hours or so. It went from $2,078 at 8:00 a.m. ET to $5,388 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Whoever wins this game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish will have done something no other college football team has ever accomplished. The winner will have won four consecutive postseason games. Keep in mind Ohio State did not play in the Big Ten Championship Game. Notre Dame does not compete in a conference when it comes to college football. They ran the gauntlet!
Imagine coming to Atlanta from Columbus or South Bend and needing some $6,000 to get in. Jeez...
Next most important question: How many $2 hot dogs do you think you can eat before you explode?
College Football Playoff National Championship ticket prices are insane
For Notre Dame to get here, the Irish need to win out after losing an unthinkable Week 2 home game vs. Northern Illinois. The Irish finished the regular season at 11-1 on a 10-game winning streak. From there, they beat Indiana at home in their first-round game, clobbered Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and then won a thriller in the final seconds of the Orange Bowl to send Penn State packing. What a ride!
As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes finished the regular season at 10-2. They got big wins over teams like Indiana and Penn State, but lost to Oregon and Michigan during the regular season. The Buckeyes then obliterated Tennessee in their first-round home game, embarrassed Oregon in a rematch in the Rose Bowl and then messed with Texas in the Cotton Bowl to punch their ticket to the national title.
Look. I am not going to tell you how to spend your money. You can invest it, pay your mortgage, buy groceries or fund your kids' college educations just as easily as you purchase a pet rock, obtain some massively discounted NFTs, bet on the Cleveland Browns to win the Super Bowl or go to this game. The choice is yours! I do love me some hot dogs, but I do love me some college football. What to do...
There is somebody out there in Arctic Atlanta who will spend $6,000 to see their favorite team lose!