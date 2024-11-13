CFP rankings broken by down by conference: How many schools from each league were ranked?
Another week, another batch of College Football Playoff rankings sure to make just about everyone mad — and give certain conferences the chance to flex on their counterparts. We're still a long way away from these rankings actually mattering, but it does give us an idea of what the committee is thinking, and which teams and conferences they're viewing favorably as the season winds down.
And that matters quite a bit. While an auto bid for each of the five highest-ranked conference champions guarantees that at least one team from each major conference — plus another from the Group of Five — will make it into the field, how strong (or not so strong) the committee thinks each conference has been will go a long way in determining the fate of every other team in that conference. So let's read the tea leaves and see which conferences are best positioned for the stretch run.
College Football Playoff rankings broken by down by conference
Conference
Number of teams
SEC
9
Big 10
4
ACC
4
Big 12
3
Group of Five
3
Independents
2
As it did in the initial rankings last week, the SEC leads the way here, actually broadening its overall lead over the Big 10 thanks to South Carolina's surge into the top 25. But the bracket picture is a different story: All four Big 10 teams currently sit in the top five overall, ideal position to eventually earn at-large bids, while two-loss SEC teams like Georgia and Texas A&M could be on the outside looking in when all is said and done. Were the season to end today, both the Big 10 and SEC would stand to have four playoff teams each.
The ACC (4) and Big 12 (3) each dropped a team this week, as Pittsburgh and Iowa State tumbled out of the rankings entirely thanks to two straight losses. Their loss was the G5's gain, and Tulane enters the chat for the first time this season. At No. 25, the Green Wave are still well behind No. 13 Boise State in the race to determine the top-ranked Group of Five conference champion, but they still have a potential marquee matchup with No. 24 Army in the AAC title game; win that, and they'll be well-positioned should the Broncos stumble at any point down the stretch.
How many ACC teams are in the College Football Playoff rankings?
There are just four ACC teams in the CFP top 25 this week, and things are looking increasingly bleak for the conference's playoff hopes overall.
- No. 9 Miami Hurricanes
- No. 14 SMU Mustangs
- No. 19 Louisville Cardinals
- No. 20 Clemson Tigers
SMU was quite possibly the biggest loser of the night, somehow dropping a spot despite being on a bye. The Mustangs will have one more chance at a statement win in the ACC title game, but at this point, it looks like they'll be duking it out with Miami or Clemson for the conference's lone auto bid. With Clemson buried all the way in 20th and no other team with two or fewer losses, it's clear that the committee isn't looking kindly on this conference right now.
How many Big 10 teams are in the College Football Playoff rankings?
Do you value quality or quantity? We know the Big 10's answer, as all four of its top 25 teams find themselves in the top five overall, including each of the top two spots.
- No. 1 Oregon Ducks
- No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers
These rankings were good news for Indiana, which didn't look all that convincing in a tight win against 5-5 Michigan on Saturday but still finds itself fifth overall. Given the committee's clear respect for Ohio State, even a remotely competitive loss in Columbus two Saturdays from now should be enough to snag the Hoosiers an at-large bid. Barring something unpredictable, the winner of that game will likely head to Indianapolis to face Oregon, with Penn State being left out while still grabbing an at-large bid in the CFP.
How many Big 12 teams are in the College Football Playoff rankings?
Much like the ACC, the Big 12 seems like it's trending toward being a one-bid conference.
- No. 6 BYU Cougars
- No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats
- No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes
Kansas State and Colorado are both buried behind a slew of other two-loss teams in the race for an at-large spot, and neither of them have another CFP-ranked team left on the schedule. It's possible that one of them could knock off BYU in the conference title game, grabbing the auto bid while the Cougars still get in at 12-1, but BYU's resume might not look all that great when all is said and done.
How many SEC teams are in the College Football Playoff rankings?
The SEC more than doubled every other conference, with a whopping nine teams ranked, but they still have reason to be upset with the committee: Just three of those nine teams fall in the top 10, and several appear to be on the wrong side of the at-large bubble as things currently stand.
- No. 3 Texas Longhorns
- No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide
- No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels
- No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs
- No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies
- No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks
- No. 22 LSU Tigers
- No. 23 Missouri Tigers
Tennessee's showdown with Georgia this Saturday is an elimination game for the Dawgs, while Texas-Texas A&M at the end of the year will go a long way to determining who plays for the conference title in Atlanta.
How many Group of Five and independent teams are in the College Football Playoff rankings?
Once again, the committee is not buying what the Army Black Knights are selling.
Group of Five:
- No. 13 Boise State Broncos
- No. 24 Army Black Knights
Boise State dropped a spot after slogging through a seven-point win against Nevada. Army controlled the game in a 14-3 win over North Texas to remain undefeated, but they moved up just one spot in the CFP rankings. Army still has a chance to make a statement by beating Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium, but at this point, it seems virtually impossible for Jeff Monken's team to make the playoff without a Boise loss and a win over likely Tulane in the AAC title game.
Independents:
- No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- No. 18 Washington State Cougars
Washington State is considered an independent for these purposes, as the two-team Pac-12 isn't eligible for a conference auto-bid. John Mateer and the gang have been a fun story, but it's going to fall short of an at-large bid even if the Cougs win out against New Mexico, Oregon State and Wyoming.
The Irish continue to be dragged down by their loss to Northern Illinois back in September, and while that's one heck of a black mark on the resume, Riley Leonard and Co. have it rolling right now. Notre Dame seems in good position to snag an at-large bid if they win out, but that seed likely won't be as high as fans would like when all is said and done.