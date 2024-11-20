CFP rankings make it very clear SEC bias is alive and well
By Quinn Everts
You can run from it, you can hide, but the SEC bias in college football rankings will find you no matter what. In the latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings, the conference got the benefit of the doubt more than once (and more than twice) even when it seems pretty clear to everyone watching that... it probably shouldn't have.
Missouri is still in the CFP top 25
This has to be an extended bit, right? This is the Selection Committee messing with us? It's hard to find an explanation other than that. Missouri is 7-3 after losing to South Carolina on Saturday, and the Tigers probably shouldn't be anywhere near the top 25 — even Missouri fans seem to agree with that.
Missouri has played a tough schedule — but teams should still have to, you know, be good in order to earn a spot in the top 25. For reference, Missou fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings this week.
Last week, Missouri was ranked No. 23 in the CFP rankings. Then it lost, and somehow stayed at No. 23? Does losing not impact rankings anymore?
South Carolina is hot, but still ranked too high at No. 18
The Gamecocks deserve some love in the rankings; they've won four straight games after dropping to 3-4 and have all the makings of a top 25 team. But they're also directly in front of a team with zero losses in Army. The math there is a little hard to wrap your head around.
Yes, the strength of schedules are pretty disparate between the two teams. But actually winning games doesn't seem to hold as much for teams that play in the SEC; being in the conference is enough to warrant a top-20 ranking.
Playing against good teams means something if you beat them. South Carolina hasn't beaten the best teams its played — yes, a win against Vanderbilt, Missouri and Texas A&M are nice, but close losses against Alabama, LSU and a blowout loss to Ole Miss are all still losses!