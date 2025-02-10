Changes Rockets can make to stay hot after ending 6-game losing streak
By Criss Partee
The Houston Rockets recently snapped a grueling six-game losing streak with a gritty 94-87 win over the Toronto Raptors, but let’s not gloss over the fact that some things need fixing in H-Town. Sitting at 33-20 in the Western Conference, they still have playoff aspirations, but the cracks exposed during their skid aren't going to magically disappear. Injuries, inconsistent offense, and defensive lapses have all played a role and without addressing these issues, the win over Toronto could quickly turn into a blip on the radar.
This six-game stretch of losses wasn’t just bad luck, it was a mix of poor execution and bad habits catching up with them. Over this span, the Rockets gave up more than their season average points per game (109.1) defensively in all but one of the six. Meanwhile, they allowed an average of 112 ppg during the losing streak. These numbers tell a story of missed shots and missed assignments.
Inconsistencies and the injury bug
When a team that already struggles on offense has a few rough games, those times are highlighted even more. Jalen Green, often the team’s spark, scored his points although he was a disappointing, -7.5 +/- during this stretch. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks, brought in for his defensive prowess, had some lapses this team simply cannot afford. This Rockets offense has been accused of being stagnant and predictable in the past and we saw that in abundance during their losing streak.
Houston has prided itself on a scrappy, hustle-driven defense, but that identity seemed to evaporate in recent games. They allowed opponents to shoot nearly 50% from the field across the losing streak, often failing to close out on perimeter shooters or protect the paint effectively. Injuries to key players like Alperen Şengün only exacerbated their defensive woes, as rim protection became a glaring weakness.
Speaking of injuries, it’s impossible to overstate their impact. The Rockets have been missing key pieces like Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, and Jabari Smith. Throw in Şengün's recent back injury, and you've got a rotation that's been thrown into chaos. Lineup instability has led to miscommunications on both ends of the floor, further compounding the team's issues.
Breaking the losing streak against the Toronto
Houston’s victory over Toronto felt like a huge sigh of relief for the city. For many, it was beginning to look like, okay, here we go again. Brooks led the Rockets with 19 points, while Green added 18 in a well-rounded effort. The bench also stepped up in a big way after Şengun exited early with a back injury. Veteran Jeff Green stepped up in Sengun’s absence making several clutch plays. Green ended with 14 points in 19 minutes. The team showed fight and resilience which was a good sign in the face of recent adversity.
Coaching and strategy
Head coach Ime Udoka made notable adjustments, including tightening the defensive intensity late in the game. The Rockets held Toronto to just 87 points, one of their best defensive performances in weeks. Additionally, rotations looked more cohesive, despite the injuries. Now Udoka and the Rockets need to find ways to replicate this performance as the intensity of the season ratchets in the coming weeks.
If the Rockets are serious about turning things around, getting back to their defensive roots is non-negotiable. Houston must clean up its perimeter coverage and hit the boards more aggressively. They seemed to get back into their defensive groove against the Raptors on Sunday, holding them to 19 percent from behind the arc. But that needs to continue when up against tougher opponents. Tightening the screws on defense can help them grind out wins even on off-shooting nights.
Udoka deserves credit for his defensive mind but now’s the time to double down. Whether it’s driving home better discipline on rotations or getting the team to communicate more effectively, the coaching staff has to work overtime to re-establish their defensive identity and get that consistency back for the second half of the season.
Getting healthy
Injury woes in Houston are a big reason for the recent slump. Ensuring that key players return to full strength is priority number one. Losing players like Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. has taken the wind out of their sails. VanVleet’s steady hand as a floor general has been sorely missed, while Smith’s absence has left a void in the frontcourt. The same can be said for Sengun who’d missed three of the six games and left early Sunday, playing barely three minutes against the Raptors.
Managing player recovery will be critical and getting guys back before things get too out of hand is of the utmost importance. Younger players like Amen Thompson have been able to step up lately and show they are capable of doing so whenever injuries inevitably occur. Tari Eason has done the same off the bench but he’s also been bit by the injury bug a bit so watching his progress will also be key. Building that depth now will pay dividends down the stretch.