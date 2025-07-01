Changes to 2026 F1 calendar: New race date and testing sessions unveiled

The 2026 Formula 1 calendar has seen a few small changes, including a new date for one of the grand prix and a modified testing schedule.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will push to a new day and schedule for 2026, a move that should just be a one-off.

More significantly, testing will move to three different sessions in two locations, which is more akin to the testing schedule for F1 pre-COVID.

Testing to span three sessions over 11 days

The FIA announced Monday a new testing schedule that will give drivers and teams three different go-arounds at getting things right. An expanded testing slate will pay particular dividends, with 2026 bringing a new car and regulations.

Pre-COVID, F1 tended to have two sessions of testing, but since then, testing has been in a single location over just a few days.

The first test session will take place in late-January in Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It will be a private test, meaning it won't be broadcast on F1TV or on broadcast television. The January 26 start date means there are just 51 days between the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the opening day of testing.

Then, the second and third session will be in Bahrain in February, ahead of the season-opening race in Australia in March.

2026 F1 early season schedule

Testing Session 1 (PRIVATE): Spain @ Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya — January 26-30

Testing Session 2: Bahrain @ Bahrain International Circuit — February 11-13

Testing Session 3: Bahrain @ Bahrain International Circuit — February 18-20

Race 1: Australia @ Albert Park Circuit — March 6-8

Changes coming to Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend in 2026

There will be another Saturday grand prix in 2026 alongside Las Vegas. F1 officials announced Monday that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix schedule will push up one day, meaning the race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, instead of Sunday, Sept 27.

One would assume this means full practice 1 and 2 will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24, and full practice 3 and qualifying will happen on Friday, Sept. 25. The change is at the request of the Azerbaijan race promoters in order to avoid a conflict with a remembrance holiday on the original day of the race.

Changes for 2026 vs. 2025's F1 schedule

The changes to the Azerbaijan schedule aren't the only ones from 2025.

When the schedule was announced a few weeks back, we learned that Imola's temporary time on the calendar is up in favor of the new Madrid street circuit. The Barcelona race is expected to remain for one more season in 2026.

The Canadian Grand Prix will move up in order to create an uninterrupted European leg, which will certainly be welcome news to the 11 F1 teams (including debuting Cadillac). But the new Canadian GP date will directly clash with the Indianapolis 500.

Updated 2026 Formula 1 Calendar