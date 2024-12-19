Fansided

Chargers-Broncos inactives: Week 16 injury report for Thursday Night Football

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers will both battle through injuries as they attempt to protect their AFC Wild Card spots on Thursday Night Football. 

By Kinnu Singh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Chargers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Chargers / Brooke Sutton/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Kansas City Chiefs have already claimed the AFC West title for the ninth consecutive season, but a pair of new coaches in the division are still trying to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Denver Broncos for a pivotal divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams have been clinging onto the final two AFC Wild Card spots, but their momentum has carried them onto different trajectories. Denver saw early struggles with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but they’ve stabilized to win four consecutive games. The Chargers hit their stride in the middle of the season, but they’ve now lost three of their past four games.

Although neither team is at risk of losing a playoff spot, a loss in Week 16 could put them at risk over the final two weeks of the season. Much like any other team at this stage of the season, the Broncos and Chargers are both battling through injuries to keep their hopes for a playoff berth alive. 

Broncos Week 16 injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

Quad

OUT

Patrick Surtain II

CB

Ankle

Full Participant

John Franklin-Myers

DT

Foot

Full Participant

D.J. Jones

DT

Finger

Full Participant

Riley Moss

CB

Knee

OUT

The Broncos will be without two starters, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Surtain has been hampered by an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in all three of Denver’s practices this week. His availability will help make up for the absence of cornerback Riley Moss, who was ruled out with a knee injury. Moss did not participate in practice on Monday, but he logged two limited sessions over the following two days. Still, Denver decided to play it safe and ruled him out with the short turnaround. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will start across from Surtain once again. 

On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos run game could continue to struggle. Denver ruled out running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who picked up a quad injury against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. After missing Monday’s practice, McLaughlin provided some hope by logging a limited session on Tuesday. Evidently, that didn’t turn out as well as he may have hoped — the rookie was absent again on Wednesday. Running backs Javonte Williams and Audric Estime will split carries in McLaughlin’s absence. If that tandem is ineffective, Denver’s passing game could be under more stress to carry the team to victory. 

Chargers Week 16 injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Will Dissly

TE

Shoulder

OUT

Cam Hart

CB

Concussion

OUT

Elijah Molden

CB

Knee

DOUBTFUL

Justin Herbert

QB

Ankle

Full Participant

Kristian Fulton

CB

Knee

Full Participant

Hayden Hurst

TE

Hip

QUESTIONABLE

Zion Johnson

G

Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

Denzel Perryman

LB

Groin

QUESTIONABLE

Otito Ogbonnia

DT

Pelvis

QUESTIONABLE

Once again, the perennially-injured Chargers have an injury report as long as a drug store receipt. 

Fortunately, many of their wounded players will be able to play on Thursday. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert managed to log a full participation in practice on Wednesday after being limited earlier in the week. Tight end Hayden Hurst is officially listed as questionable, but he was also able to fully participate in practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Los Angeles will be without tight end Will Dissly, but most of the concern comes from their secondary depth. Cornerback Cam Hart was ruled out with a concussion, while cornerback Elijah Molden is unlikely to be available with a knee injury. Cornerback Kristian Fulton was able to participate fully throughout the week, suggesting he should be good to go despite his knee injury.

Don't let Patrick Mahomes injury update distract you from the real Chiefs news. dark. Next. Don't let Patrick Mahomes injury update distract you from the real Chiefs news

Home/NFL Injuries