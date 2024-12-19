Chargers-Broncos inactives: Week 16 injury report for Thursday Night Football
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs have already claimed the AFC West title for the ninth consecutive season, but a pair of new coaches in the division are still trying to punch their ticket to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Denver Broncos for a pivotal divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Both teams have been clinging onto the final two AFC Wild Card spots, but their momentum has carried them onto different trajectories. Denver saw early struggles with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, but they’ve stabilized to win four consecutive games. The Chargers hit their stride in the middle of the season, but they’ve now lost three of their past four games.
Although neither team is at risk of losing a playoff spot, a loss in Week 16 could put them at risk over the final two weeks of the season. Much like any other team at this stage of the season, the Broncos and Chargers are both battling through injuries to keep their hopes for a playoff berth alive.
Broncos Week 16 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
Quad
OUT
Patrick Surtain II
CB
Ankle
Full Participant
John Franklin-Myers
DT
Foot
Full Participant
D.J. Jones
DT
Finger
Full Participant
Riley Moss
CB
Knee
OUT
The Broncos will be without two starters, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to star cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Surtain has been hampered by an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in all three of Denver’s practices this week. His availability will help make up for the absence of cornerback Riley Moss, who was ruled out with a knee injury. Moss did not participate in practice on Monday, but he logged two limited sessions over the following two days. Still, Denver decided to play it safe and ruled him out with the short turnaround. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will start across from Surtain once again.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncos run game could continue to struggle. Denver ruled out running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who picked up a quad injury against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. After missing Monday’s practice, McLaughlin provided some hope by logging a limited session on Tuesday. Evidently, that didn’t turn out as well as he may have hoped — the rookie was absent again on Wednesday. Running backs Javonte Williams and Audric Estime will split carries in McLaughlin’s absence. If that tandem is ineffective, Denver’s passing game could be under more stress to carry the team to victory.
Chargers Week 16 injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Will Dissly
TE
Shoulder
OUT
Cam Hart
CB
Concussion
OUT
Elijah Molden
CB
Knee
DOUBTFUL
Justin Herbert
QB
Ankle
Full Participant
Kristian Fulton
CB
Knee
Full Participant
Hayden Hurst
TE
Hip
QUESTIONABLE
Zion Johnson
G
Ankle
QUESTIONABLE
Denzel Perryman
LB
Groin
QUESTIONABLE
Otito Ogbonnia
DT
Pelvis
QUESTIONABLE
Once again, the perennially-injured Chargers have an injury report as long as a drug store receipt.
Fortunately, many of their wounded players will be able to play on Thursday. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert managed to log a full participation in practice on Wednesday after being limited earlier in the week. Tight end Hayden Hurst is officially listed as questionable, but he was also able to fully participate in practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Los Angeles will be without tight end Will Dissly, but most of the concern comes from their secondary depth. Cornerback Cam Hart was ruled out with a concussion, while cornerback Elijah Molden is unlikely to be available with a knee injury. Cornerback Kristian Fulton was able to participate fully throughout the week, suggesting he should be good to go despite his knee injury.