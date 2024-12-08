Chargers vs Chiefs inactives: Week 14 injury report for Sunday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are virtual locks to make the playoffs entering their primetime Week 14 showdown. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean the AFC West rivals have nothing to play for.
Sitting at 11-1, the Chiefs must keep their foot on the gas to maintain the top seed in the conference and secure a bye/home-field advantage. Meanwhile, the 8-4 Chargers are jostling for positioning in the Wild Card race, with any hopes of a divisional title at stake against Kansas City.
Moreover, the Chiefs-Chargers Sunday Night Football duel is headlined by two of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Naturally, the gunslingers and circumstances will create a highly captivating and exciting atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium. However, both sides are slightly banged up leading up to the contest.
Here's a look at the Chargers and Chiefs' respective injury reports and inactives lists for their 2024 encore after Kansas City won the first meeting.
Chargers inactives: Week 14 injury report for AFC West Sunday Night Football clash
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Ladd McConkey,
WR
Knee/Shoulder
Questionable
Junior Colson
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Tony Jefferson
S
Hamstring
Questionable
Denzel Perryman
MLB
Groin
Doubtful
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey picked up a knee injury in Los Angeles' Week 13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, the ascending rookie was already tending to a nagging shoulder issue beforehand. But the second ailment reportedly has him shaping as a "true game-time decision," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. His absence would deplete the team's pass-catching group, putting Herbert at a significant disadvantage versus a stout Chiefs defensive unit.
Chiefs inactives: Week 14 injury report for AFC West Sunday Night Football clash
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Mecole Hardman
WR
Knee
OUT (IR)
Charles Omenihu, Noah Gray and Jawaan Taylor were previously on the injury report but carry no designation into Sunday night. That leaves veteran wideout Mecole Hardman, who the Chiefs not only ruled out but placed on IR.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hardman's knee "locked up on him" earlier this week (h/t Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney). Subsequently, the former second-round pick will miss at least the next four games. In a corresponding move, Kansas City elevated wide receiver Nikko Remigio to the active roster.