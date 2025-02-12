Chargers are one blockbuster away from cashing in on Chiefs downfall
By Criss Partee
As the 2025 NFL offseason kicks into full gear, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves at a compelling stage in the Jim Harbaugh era. The Kansas City Chiefs have reigned supreme in the AFC West but seem to have taken steps back in some regards. Despite the Chiefs appearing in another Super Bowl this year, the Chargers are in play and need to make a strategic move to close the gap.
One name that stands out as a potential game-changer for LA is Tee Higgins, a top free-agent wide receiver. Cincinnati doesn’t want to pay Higgins and he could be the perfect blockbuster signee to help Harbaugh and the Chargers compete on more of a level playing field with KC.
Tee Higgins: A blockbuster acquisition for the Chargers
Enter Tee Higgins. Bringing Higgins aboard could make all the difference for the Chargers. His combination of size, speed, and catching ability fills a void in their receiver room, offering Justin Herbert a new dynamic No. 1 target capable of stretching the field.
Higgins has consistently outperformed many peers, posting impressive numbers in past seasons. His 2024 stats with the Bengals included 73 catches over 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Comparatively, these numbers eclipse the production of most current Chargers receivers, signaling a potentially significant leap in offensive output. Keep in mind Higgins has been sharing targets with All-Pro wideout Ja’Marr Chase.
Higgins would fit seamlessly into the Chargers offense. His skill set complements Herbert's deep passing ability, allowing for explosive plays needed to counteract a team like the Chiefs. In Harbaugh's offense with Herbert at the helm, Higgins could catch 90-plus balls playing a full season.
Current state of the Chargers
The Chargers showed promise in their first season under Harbaugh. Their current squad flashes moments of brilliance, yet they need a little more firepower offensively. The offensive line improved in 2024 but can get better. The defense was great but will likely see changes as Harbaugh continues to round out the roster to his liking. To compete with powerhouses like the Chiefs, the Chargers need to address some things and come back stronger next season.
Despite their challenges, the Chargers do have some pieces in place. Herbert continues to impress as a young quarterback with a cannon for an arm. Plus, the new coaching staff has shown adaptability and played to their roster's strengths. These elements position the Chargers well, but they still need that extra push.
Offensively, depth at wide receiver remains a concern. A lack of reliable targets exposed them in Harbaughs first year, putting added pressure on Herbert. The Chargers had the No. 1 ranked scoring defense only allowing 17.7 points per game. On the offensive side, they finished 11th in the league posting 23.6 PPG. Not bad but they struggled to score points at times like in their matchups with Kansas City. The Chargers managed 27 points in two games against the Chiefs this season and lost both. Closing that gap and upping the offensive output will make a huge difference and Higgins could be the key.