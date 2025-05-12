Chargers might be desperate enough to bring back a player fans never expected

What should we make of the Los Angeles Chargers? This will be year two of Jim Harbaugh calling the shots on the sidelines. While he was able to retain defensive coordinator Jesse Minter for at least one more season, how many more years are we going to have to wait to see if Justin Herbert can carry this franchise on a deep playoff run? The Bolts have made it in a few times, but that is it with Herbert.

With the 2025 NFL Draft moving further and further into the rearview mirror, we have to wonder if any more help could be on the horizon for the Chargers. This team unraveled down the stretch because they did not have anyone for Herbert to throw the ball to besides former Georgia Bulldogs star Ladd McConkey during his rookie season. It might be time to actually entertain bringing back Keenan Allen.

Prior to spending last year with the Chicago Bears, Allen spent all of his NFL career with the Chargers out of Cal. The six-time Pro Bowler was one of the best receivers of his generation, constantly making big plays in the passing game. Yet for whatever reason, Allen was not good enough to spend his entire pro career with the Chargers. Harbaugh let his general manager, Joe Hortiz, trade him away...

Allen is still a free agent this late in the offseason, but I think he could be back at home with the Bolts.

Keenan Allen is the right weapon for cheap for the Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have not won a Super Bowl for a reason. Of the 12 teams that never have, they all have reasons for it. Whenever I think about the Chargers' postseason misfortunes, among other things, I often come back to the point that ownership is incredibly stingy at its core. Things could changes, but I always know they have it in them to jump over a dollar to pick up a quarter. They pay a price for it.

To me, the only way forward for the Chargers in this regime is to put Herbert on a pedestal to take them higher. I do not know if he is built for it, but he is left with no choice, as he is literally being paid millions to do so. It is why I would prioritize adding someone like Allen, whom he knows well, to round out the receiving corps. McConkey is the real deal. Quentin Johnston is not. Let's make this make sense.

One of the reasons the Chargers traded away Allen is they did not feel he was worth the price of his former deal. Now that his expiring contract has reached its conclusion after spending one season with the Bears, why would the Chargers not at least see if Allen would be willing to take a hometown discount to return? Pride and finances might get in the way, but they need him and he needs them.

Los Angeles is running out of time to finally emerge as a viable contender inside the deep AFC.