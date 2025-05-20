Chargers need to consider reunion with longtime star who is still teamless

The Los Angeles Chargers have already reunited franchise quarterback Justin Herbert with one of his favorite targets this offseason, à la wide receiver Mike Williams. Why not get the whole band back together? After all, Keenan Allen is a free agent and showed he still has plenty left in the tank down the stretch of last season.

Like Williams, the 2024 NFL campaign marked Allen's first away from the Chargers. Los Angeles traded the six-time Pro Bowler to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick. They used that selection to move up and draft his successor, Ladd McConkey, and the rest is history.

However, Allen, Williams, Herbert and the Chargers could (and should) rejoin forces for a fun full-circle moment that benefits all parties involved — especially before another team tries to swoop in and spoil a possible reunion.

Charges must seriously explore reuniting with veteran WR Keenan Allen

Make no mistake, McConkey and incoming second-round rookie Tre Harris are the future at the receiver position for the Chargers. Nonetheless, Los Angeles learned firsthand this past year that a shortage of weapons can be costly, especially come playoff time. Allen can be a complementary contributor who can line up inside or outside and already has a strong rapport with Herbert.

While Allen is no longer at the height of his powers, he remains a steady veteran presence with a reliable set of hands. Bears rising second-year signal-caller Caleb Williams leaned on him, finishing with a slightly higher target share than Chicago's WR1, D.J. Moore. Despite natural regression, the aging wideout is a trustworthy option in the passing game, something Herbert and the Chargers know all too well.

From Weeks 12-16 last season, Allen caught 32 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns. That'd put him on track for a 100-plus reception, 1,400-yard stat line over 17 contests. It's hard to expect those numbers from someone who just turned 33 and has dealt with injuries on the back nine of his career. But the Chargers don't need him to do that (anymore); they have McConkey and Harris to shoulder the bulk of the load.

Allen was pacing to lead the league in receptions in 2023 before missing the final four games due to a pedal heel bruise. He and Herbert were once among the premier QB-WR tandems in football. Why not take a trip down memory lane and see if they can rekindle some of that magic?