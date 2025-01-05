Chargers playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 18 for LA
By Lior Lampert
Having already clinched a playoff spot, the Los Angeles Chargers are in a good place heading into their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean they should take their foot off the gas.
Sitting at 10-6, the Chargers can't surpass the 15-1 Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West crown. But what they can do is continue playing hard to maintain momentum leading into the postseason. More importantly, Los Angeles can do themselves a massive favor by handling their business in Week 18, making their path to Super Bowl LIX easier.
Given the circumstances, the fallout of the Chargers-Raiders outcome will have sizable ramifications on the AFC seeding situation. But what exactly does Los Angeles stand to gain/lose depending on the result?
Chargers playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 18 for LA
The Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Chargers control of the conference's No. 5 spot. With a win (or tie) over the Raiders, Los Angeles holds its ground, which is noteworthy given the possible outcomes of first-round matchups.
Fifth or sixth place in the AFC may not sound like a significant difference, but it is. This is the difference between traveling to M&T Bank Stadium to face the daunting Baltimore Ravens or a more inviting meeting with the Houston Texans. Presumably, the Chargers (and Steelers) prefer to see the latter on Super Wild Card Weekend, and reasonably so.
Baltimore is on the shortlist of legitimate title contenders, while the Texans don't particularly scare anyone. Even on the road, you can argue that the Bolts would be favored versus Houston. Meanwhile, the same can't be said about their chances in a hostile environment against the Ravens.
Fortunately for the Chargers, the lowest seed they can be is six. So, Los Angeles will avoid the Buffalo Bills for at least one week (should they advance). Yet, the Ravens aren't a much easier opponent, if at all. With that in mind, Justin Herbert and company shouldn't play with their food -- beating the Raiders is a pivotal and realistic goal.