Chargers veteran could follow Joey Bosa to new team

The Buffalo Bills have been in the playoffs for the past six years and never made it to the Super Bowl. In their last five playoff losses, they have allowed an average of 33.2 points per game. That is nearly two full touchdowns more than their regular season average in the same time frame and would've ranked dead last in the NFL in 2024.

General Manager Brandon Beane highlighted the defensive woes on a radio hit last month:

The number one priority for Buffalo this offseason had to be on the defensive side of the ball. But not just good players. Buffalo needed playmakers on the defense that could make big plays, in big moments when it counted most. Buffalo is hoping they can reclaim some of that from Edge Rusher Joey Bosa, who at his peak was a double-digit sack-getter and multi-time Pro Bowler. But the former Chargers star has a teammate that could join him in Western New York.

Enter Asante Samuel Jr. The former Chargers cornerback had a hot start to his career as a second-round pick. From 2021-2024 Samuel Jr had six interceptions and 35 passes defended. One of just 21 players in that time frame to post those numbers.

Unfortunately, like Bosa, Asante Samuel Jr. has some injury concerns which is why he is still available. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel Jr. is waiting until the summer to sign with a team after having neck surgery in April. This procedure could have been necessary as a result of his shoulder injury which limited him to just four games played in 2024.

The Bills need another cornerback

Buffalo addressed all levels of the defense this offseason. In the front seven they added Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi, and Michael Hoecht in free agency, plus T.J. Sanders, Landon Jackson, and Deone Walker in the draft. And at cornerback they brought back Dane Jackson and Tre'Davious White, selected Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the draft, and added Jordan Hancock and Dorian Strong as Day 3 picks. But their biggest departure in free agency has been CB Rasul Douglas. The 31-year-old is still a free agent and played over 75% of the team's defensive snaps last season.

Buffalo hopes Hairston, a playmaker in his own right, will be able to slide into that second cornerback spot vacated by Douglas right away. But Asante Samuel Jr., if healthy, could be a cheap, veteran option for depth and insurance in case Hairston needs some time.