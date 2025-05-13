Chargers will travel most miles in NFL history

Hopefully, the Los Angeles Chargers have their airline memberships up to date because they’re going to be doing a whole lot of traveling this NFL season. Not only will the Chargers travel the most of any NFL team this season (a record 37,086 miles), it’s also the most for any team in NFL history. In fact, only three MLB teams will travel more than them in 2025.

That record 37,000+ miles is in part thanks to a round trip adventure to Brazil as one of the seven international games this season, according to bookies.com. They’ll reportedly travel across 42 time zones this season as well.

How the Chargers’ travel slate could tank their season

Jim Harbaugh’s squad won’t just be tested on the field, but they’ll have a whole lot of jet lag to deal with. They’ll travel 3,000 miles more than the next NFL team, which is, coincidentally, the other LA team, the Rams. The Chargers are one of three teams that will log more than 30,000 miles this season.