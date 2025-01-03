Why the Chargers won't win the Super Bowl this year but should be favorites in 2025
By Brett Fine
Jim Harbaugh should be an NFL Coach of the Year candidate for the job he's done with the Los Angeles Chargers in his first season as head coach.
Los Angeles finished 5-12 the year prior under former head coach Brandon Staley, who ultimately got fired in the 2023 season. Harbaugh came to the Chargers with his fellow defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan, Jesse Minter, who has helped lead the Chargers defense to allowing the least points in the NFL this season. Harbaugh also brought with him Ben Herbert, Michigan's strength and conditioning coach.
The Chargers are currently 10-6 and locked into a playoff spot. The owner, Dean Spanos also hired a new general manager, Joe Hortiz. Hortiz, a longtime staff member from the Baltimore Ravens, had connections with Jim's brother John Harbaugh in a very well-run Baltimore organization. There was much speculation that Harbaugh was in charge of offseason transactions and the NFL Draft decisions, but Hortiz explained that he is the final decision-maker with careful consideration of Harbaugh's opinion until the season starts.
During the season, it is believed that Harbaugh has the power to make roster changes and suggestions since he knows what is best while the games are being played. The Chargers, despite already being a bottom-five team last year, actually lost more talent going into the 2024 season by dishing away Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Jim Harbaugh should have Chargers fans Super Bowl dreaming
Nonetheless, Justin Herbert is still having an excellent year with a rookie, Ladd McConkey, being his leading receiver. McConkey recently broke the Chargers rookie receiving yard record that was previously held by Allen. Los Angeles has been consistent against teams that they are supposed to beat but has shown concern in games like the ones against Tampa Bay or Baltimore.
If the Chargers do in fact face Baltimore on the road in the first round there may be cause for concern. However, they have an opportunity to face Houston if they and the Bengals win this weekend. The Chargers have a fair shot to beat a team like Houston in the first round but the ceiling is surely whenever they would run into a Kansas City, a Buffalo or a Baltimore.
The Chargers took some criticism after moving on from Allen and Williams last summer, but with the McConkey pick and money they have saved from those moves, they should be getting praise. Losing two former 1,000-yard receivers is always going to attract some attention.
The genius part of that move was that both of those receivers were at the back end of their careers and making nearly $20 million per year. The Chargers now have themselves out of the salary cap hell they were initially in and an opportunity to go sign someone like Tee Higgins if they so please this summer. There is no doubt McConkey was a home run of a pick, but the Chargers lack one more true separator at wide receiver.
If Harbaugh and Hortiz continue the great job they've done, we should expect them to attract some free agents this summer. Los Angeles is an attractive destination due to the combination of winning, cap space, and beautiful weather in California, along with having a quarterback like Herbert at the helm.