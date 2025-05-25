Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points awarded

Most people expected World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to show up at Colonial back in his home state this week for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and run away with the winner's share of the $9.5 million purse on the line this week. However, after a disappointing Round 2, he was going to have to chase down some lesser-known players trying to get a life-changing win this week to be able to do so. After a blistering Saturday, though, he put himself in a spot to do exactly that and notch another PGA Tour win.

Though Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid maintained excellent form through the first three rounds to be tied for the lead at 13-under after three rounds, four shots clear of the rest of the field, Scheffler was only six strokes off the pace with other proven veterans like Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler and Akshay Bhatia even closer behind in the chase pack. That set up a fun Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, especially at a place like Colonial.

But how much money was going to be handed out to the winner and the rest of the field from the purse? Let's take a look at how the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge payouts break down by each finishing position before also diving into the FedEx Cup points on the line this week as well.

Charles Schwab Challenge purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

From the $9.5 million purse available at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, the winner at Colonial will take home a $1.71 million payout this week. They say that everything's bigger in Texas, but that doesn't necessarily apply to this tournament as a standard event on the PGA Tour, which is honestly quite mundane in comparison to several other events, even outside of the signature events.

Nonetheless, it's still a nice payday for the winner. However, it definitely makes you think that we could benefit from seeing a signature event at Colonial at some point. It's one of the most fun and challenging golf courses we see regularly on the PGA Tour, and it'd be nice to see a bigger purse and also a deeper field of the best players in the world step up to such a test.

Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position Charles Schwab Challenge Payout Winner $1.71 million 2nd $1,035,500 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425 66th $20,235 67th $20,045 68th $19,855 69th $19,665 70th $19,475 71st $19,285 72nd $19,095 73rd $18,905 74th $18,715 75th $18,525 76th $18,335 77th $18,145 78th $17,955 79th $17,765

With the relatively smaller purse on the line at Colonial, we obviously see that trickle down throughout the prize money and payouts at the bottom of the leaderboard for players who made the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. After all, clearing the Top 40 at the bottom of that range will still net players only a little more than $40,000 for the week. That's a nice payday but, when you compare it to other events, it's definitely on the smaller side.

At the same time, the top of the leaderboard shows why we see some big-name players like Scheffler play these types of events selectively. It's still a nice payday at the top of the leaderboard with at least $1 million going to the winner and runner-up, as well as at least $300,000 to the Top 7 finishers. So if you have the ability on your schedule, it can still be highly profitable to show up and play well at events such as the Charles Schwab.

FedEx Cup Points awarded at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Finishing Position Charles Schwab Challenge FedEx Cup Points Won Winner 500 2nd 300 3rd 190 4th 135 5th 110 6th 100 7th 90 8th 85 9th 80 10th 75 11th 70 12th 65 13th 60 14th 57 15th 55 16th 53 17th 51 18th 49 19th 47 20th 45 21st 43 22nd 41 23rd 39 24th 37 25th 35.5 26th 34 27th 32.5 28th 31 29th 29.5 30th 28 31st 26.5 32nd 25 33rd 23.5 34th 22 35th 21 36th 20 37th 19 38th 18 39th 17 40th 16 41st 15 42nd 14 43rd 13 44th 12 45th 11 46th 10.5 47th 10 48th 9.5 49th 9 50th 8.5 51st 8 52nd 7.5 53rd 7 54th 6.5 55th 6 56th 5.8 57th 5.6 58th 5.4 59th 5.2 60th 5 61st 4.8 62nd 4.6 63rd 4.4 64th 4.2 65th 4 66th 3.8 67th 3.6 68th 3.4 69th 3.2 70th 3 71st 2.9 72nd 2.8 73rd 2.7 74th 2.6 75th 2.5 76th 2.4 77th 2.3 78th 2.2 79th 2.1

While the FedEx Cup points allotment for a tournament like the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour isn't quite what it is for a signature event or a major championship, it can still be a big push. For instance, if Griffin held on to win after going into Sunday as the co-54-hole leader, he would vault all the way into sixth in the season-long standings, which would surely get him into the playoffs at the end of the year and give him a shot at life-changing money — not to mention into every major championship next year.

Even for non-winners, Jordan Spieth, who didn't make it into the TOUR Championship last year, would get into the Top 50 with a strong finish and set him up to get back on track even more so going into next season. It's a big-time push for these types of players trying to make a move going into the summer.