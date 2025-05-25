Fansided

Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points awarded

Prize money, purse and payout breakdown for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial with FedEx Cup points awarded as well.
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025
Most people expected World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to show up at Colonial back in his home state this week for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and run away with the winner's share of the $9.5 million purse on the line this week. However, after a disappointing Round 2, he was going to have to chase down some lesser-known players trying to get a life-changing win this week to be able to do so. After a blistering Saturday, though, he put himself in a spot to do exactly that and notch another PGA Tour win.

Though Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid maintained excellent form through the first three rounds to be tied for the lead at 13-under after three rounds, four shots clear of the rest of the field, Scheffler was only six strokes off the pace with other proven veterans like Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler and Akshay Bhatia even closer behind in the chase pack. That set up a fun Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, especially at a place like Colonial.

But how much money was going to be handed out to the winner and the rest of the field from the purse? Let's take a look at how the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge payouts break down by each finishing position before also diving into the FedEx Cup points on the line this week as well.

Charles Schwab Challenge purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

From the $9.5 million purse available at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, the winner at Colonial will take home a $1.71 million payout this week. They say that everything's bigger in Texas, but that doesn't necessarily apply to this tournament as a standard event on the PGA Tour, which is honestly quite mundane in comparison to several other events, even outside of the signature events.

Nonetheless, it's still a nice payday for the winner. However, it definitely makes you think that we could benefit from seeing a signature event at Colonial at some point. It's one of the most fun and challenging golf courses we see regularly on the PGA Tour, and it'd be nice to see a bigger purse and also a deeper field of the best players in the world step up to such a test.

Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

Charles Schwab Challenge Payout

Winner

$1.71 million

2nd

$1,035,500

3rd

$655,500

4th

$465,500

5th

$389,500

6th

$344,375

7th

$320,625

8th

$296,875

9th

$277,875

10th

$258,875

11th

$239,875

12th

$220,875

13th

$201,875

14th

$182,875

15th

$173,375

16th

$163,875

17th

$154,375

18th

$144,875

19th

$135,375

20th

$125,875

21st

$116,375

22nd

$106,875

23rd

$99,275

24th

$91,675

25th

$84,075

26th

$76,475

27th

$73,625

28th

$70,775

29th

$67,925

30th

$65,075

31st

$62,225

32nd

$59,375

33rd

$56,525

34th

$54,150

35th

$51,775

36th

$49,400

37th

$47,025

38th

$45,125

39th

$43,225

40th

$41,325

41st

$39,425

42nd

$37,525

43rd

$35,625

44th

$33,725

45th

$31,825

46th

$29,925

47th

$28,025

48th

$26,505

49th

$25,175

50th

$24,415

51st

$23,845

52nd

$23,275

53rd

$22,895

54th

$22,515

55th

$22,325

56th

$22,135

57th

$21,945

58th

$21,755

59th

$21,565

60th

$21,375

61st

$21,185

62nd

$20,995

63rd

$20,805

64th

$20,615

65th

$20,425

66th

$20,235

67th

$20,045

68th

$19,855

69th

$19,665

70th

$19,475

71st

$19,285

72nd

$19,095

73rd

$18,905

74th

$18,715

75th

$18,525

76th

$18,335

77th

$18,145

78th

$17,955

79th

$17,765

With the relatively smaller purse on the line at Colonial, we obviously see that trickle down throughout the prize money and payouts at the bottom of the leaderboard for players who made the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. After all, clearing the Top 40 at the bottom of that range will still net players only a little more than $40,000 for the week. That's a nice payday but, when you compare it to other events, it's definitely on the smaller side.

At the same time, the top of the leaderboard shows why we see some big-name players like Scheffler play these types of events selectively. It's still a nice payday at the top of the leaderboard with at least $1 million going to the winner and runner-up, as well as at least $300,000 to the Top 7 finishers. So if you have the ability on your schedule, it can still be highly profitable to show up and play well at events such as the Charles Schwab.

FedEx Cup Points awarded at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Finishing Position

Charles Schwab Challenge FedEx Cup Points Won

Winner

500

2nd

300

3rd

190

4th

135

5th

110

6th

100

7th

90

8th

85

9th

80

10th

75

11th

70

12th

65

13th

60

14th

57

15th

55

16th

53

17th

51

18th

49

19th

47

20th

45

21st

43

22nd

41

23rd

39

24th

37

25th

35.5

26th

34

27th

32.5

28th

31

29th

29.5

30th

28

31st

26.5

32nd

25

33rd

23.5

34th

22

35th

21

36th

20

37th

19

38th

18

39th

17

40th

16

41st

15

42nd

14

43rd

13

44th

12

45th

11

46th

10.5

47th

10

48th

9.5

49th

9

50th

8.5

51st

8

52nd

7.5

53rd

7

54th

6.5

55th

6

56th

5.8

57th

5.6

58th

5.4

59th

5.2

60th

5

61st

4.8

62nd

4.6

63rd

4.4

64th

4.2

65th

4

66th

3.8

67th

3.6

68th

3.4

69th

3.2

70th

3

71st

2.9

72nd

2.8

73rd

2.7

74th

2.6

75th

2.5

76th

2.4

77th

2.3

78th

2.2

79th

2.1

While the FedEx Cup points allotment for a tournament like the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour isn't quite what it is for a signature event or a major championship, it can still be a big push. For instance, if Griffin held on to win after going into Sunday as the co-54-hole leader, he would vault all the way into sixth in the season-long standings, which would surely get him into the playoffs at the end of the year and give him a shot at life-changing money — not to mention into every major championship next year.

Even for non-winners, Jordan Spieth, who didn't make it into the TOUR Championship last year, would get into the Top 50 with a strong finish and set him up to get back on track even more so going into next season. It's a big-time push for these types of players trying to make a move going into the summer.

