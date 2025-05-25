Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and FedEx Cup points awarded

Most people expected World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to show up at Colonial back in his home state this week for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge and run away with the winner's share of the $9.5 million purse on the line this week. However, after a disappointing Round 2, he was going to have to chase down some lesser-known players trying to get a life-changing win this week to be able to do so. After a blistering Saturday, though, he put himself in a spot to do exactly that and notch another PGA Tour win.
Though Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid maintained excellent form through the first three rounds to be tied for the lead at 13-under after three rounds, four shots clear of the rest of the field, Scheffler was only six strokes off the pace with other proven veterans like Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler and Akshay Bhatia even closer behind in the chase pack. That set up a fun Sunday at the Charles Schwab Challenge, especially at a place like Colonial.
But how much money was going to be handed out to the winner and the rest of the field from the purse? Let's take a look at how the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge payouts break down by each finishing position before also diving into the FedEx Cup points on the line this week as well.
Charles Schwab Challenge purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
From the $9.5 million purse available at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, the winner at Colonial will take home a $1.71 million payout this week. They say that everything's bigger in Texas, but that doesn't necessarily apply to this tournament as a standard event on the PGA Tour, which is honestly quite mundane in comparison to several other events, even outside of the signature events.
Nonetheless, it's still a nice payday for the winner. However, it definitely makes you think that we could benefit from seeing a signature event at Colonial at some point. It's one of the most fun and challenging golf courses we see regularly on the PGA Tour, and it'd be nice to see a bigger purse and also a deeper field of the best players in the world step up to such a test.
Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
Charles Schwab Challenge Payout
Winner
$1.71 million
2nd
$1,035,500
3rd
$655,500
4th
$465,500
5th
$389,500
6th
$344,375
7th
$320,625
8th
$296,875
9th
$277,875
10th
$258,875
11th
$239,875
12th
$220,875
13th
$201,875
14th
$182,875
15th
$173,375
16th
$163,875
17th
$154,375
18th
$144,875
19th
$135,375
20th
$125,875
21st
$116,375
22nd
$106,875
23rd
$99,275
24th
$91,675
25th
$84,075
26th
$76,475
27th
$73,625
28th
$70,775
29th
$67,925
30th
$65,075
31st
$62,225
32nd
$59,375
33rd
$56,525
34th
$54,150
35th
$51,775
36th
$49,400
37th
$47,025
38th
$45,125
39th
$43,225
40th
$41,325
41st
$39,425
42nd
$37,525
43rd
$35,625
44th
$33,725
45th
$31,825
46th
$29,925
47th
$28,025
48th
$26,505
49th
$25,175
50th
$24,415
51st
$23,845
52nd
$23,275
53rd
$22,895
54th
$22,515
55th
$22,325
56th
$22,135
57th
$21,945
58th
$21,755
59th
$21,565
60th
$21,375
61st
$21,185
62nd
$20,995
63rd
$20,805
64th
$20,615
65th
$20,425
66th
$20,235
67th
$20,045
68th
$19,855
69th
$19,665
70th
$19,475
71st
$19,285
72nd
$19,095
73rd
$18,905
74th
$18,715
75th
$18,525
76th
$18,335
77th
$18,145
78th
$17,955
79th
$17,765
With the relatively smaller purse on the line at Colonial, we obviously see that trickle down throughout the prize money and payouts at the bottom of the leaderboard for players who made the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. After all, clearing the Top 40 at the bottom of that range will still net players only a little more than $40,000 for the week. That's a nice payday but, when you compare it to other events, it's definitely on the smaller side.
At the same time, the top of the leaderboard shows why we see some big-name players like Scheffler play these types of events selectively. It's still a nice payday at the top of the leaderboard with at least $1 million going to the winner and runner-up, as well as at least $300,000 to the Top 7 finishers. So if you have the ability on your schedule, it can still be highly profitable to show up and play well at events such as the Charles Schwab.
FedEx Cup Points awarded at the Charles Schwab Challenge
Finishing Position
Charles Schwab Challenge FedEx Cup Points Won
Winner
500
2nd
300
3rd
190
4th
135
5th
110
6th
100
7th
90
8th
85
9th
80
10th
75
11th
70
12th
65
13th
60
14th
57
15th
55
16th
53
17th
51
18th
49
19th
47
20th
45
21st
43
22nd
41
23rd
39
24th
37
25th
35.5
26th
34
27th
32.5
28th
31
29th
29.5
30th
28
31st
26.5
32nd
25
33rd
23.5
34th
22
35th
21
36th
20
37th
19
38th
18
39th
17
40th
16
41st
15
42nd
14
43rd
13
44th
12
45th
11
46th
10.5
47th
10
48th
9.5
49th
9
50th
8.5
51st
8
52nd
7.5
53rd
7
54th
6.5
55th
6
56th
5.8
57th
5.6
58th
5.4
59th
5.2
60th
5
61st
4.8
62nd
4.6
63rd
4.4
64th
4.2
65th
4
66th
3.8
67th
3.6
68th
3.4
69th
3.2
70th
3
71st
2.9
72nd
2.8
73rd
2.7
74th
2.6
75th
2.5
76th
2.4
77th
2.3
78th
2.2
79th
2.1
While the FedEx Cup points allotment for a tournament like the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour isn't quite what it is for a signature event or a major championship, it can still be a big push. For instance, if Griffin held on to win after going into Sunday as the co-54-hole leader, he would vault all the way into sixth in the season-long standings, which would surely get him into the playoffs at the end of the year and give him a shot at life-changing money — not to mention into every major championship next year.
Even for non-winners, Jordan Spieth, who didn't make it into the TOUR Championship last year, would get into the Top 50 with a strong finish and set him up to get back on track even more so going into next season. It's a big-time push for these types of players trying to make a move going into the summer.