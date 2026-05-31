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Charles Schwab Challenge winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Full purse and payout breakdown for the prize money at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
ByChris Landers|
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Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Three
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round Three | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • Russell Henley won the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge and will take home $1.782 million in prize money.
  • The total purse for the tournament is $9.9 million, making it one of the richer regular events on the PGA Tour schedule.
  • The purse has increased by $400,000 from 2025 and by $2.4 million since 2021 under Charles Schwab's sponsorship.

It seemed like Eric Cole was in position for his first career PGA Tour win after firing a moving-day 63 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. But when the dust settled on Sunday, it was Russell Henley who emerged with the trophy, outdueling Cole with a remarkable approach shot on the first playoff hole.

It seemed like Henley had shot himself out of contention after a disastrous four-bogey stretch on the front nine. But he birdied 17 and 18 to pull even with Cole before closing the deal in a playoff. And with that, he's going to take home a nice chunk of prize money, as will the rest of the 74-man field that made the cut this week at Colonial.

Charles Schwab Challenge winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Russell Henley, the winner of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, will take home $1.782 million in prize money from Colonial — nearly 19 percent of the overall purse of $9.9 million. That number is down slightly from last week's record $10.3 million at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but this remains one of the financially healthier events on tour, occupying a sweet spot between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. It's also the first time that Henley has found himself taking home a winner's purse since March of last year, when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position

Finishing position

Prize money

Winner: Russell Henley

$1.782 million

2: Eric Cole

$1.0791 million

T3: Ben Griffin

$524,700

T3: Alex Smalley

$524,700

T3: Mac Meissner

$524,700

T6: Gary Woodland

$322,987

T6: Michael Brennan

$322,987

T6: Nico Echavarria

$322,987

T6: J.J. Spaun

$322,987

T10: Steven Fisk

$249,975

T10: Mackenzie Hughes

$249,975

T10: Ryan Gerard

$249,975

T13: Jordan Smith

$193,875

T13: Justin Thomas

$193,875

T13: Hideki Matsuyama

$193,875

16: Michael Thorbjornsen

$170,775

T17: Rico Hoey

$141,075

T17: Michael Kim

$141,075

T17: Andrew Putnam

$141,075

T17: A.J. Ewart

$141,075

T17: Ludvig Aberg

$141,075

T22: Max Homa

$92,400

T22: Brice Garrett

$92,400

T22: Zach Bauchou

$92,400

T22: Matt Kuchar

$92,400

T22: Pierceson Coody

$92,400

T22: Brian Harman

$92,400

T28: Brandt Snedeker

$69,550

T28: Keita Nakajima

$69,550

T28: Akshay Bhatia

$69,550

T28: Doug Ghim

$69,550

T32: Garrick Higgo

$59,070

T32: Lanto Griffin

$59,070

T32: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$59,070

T35: J.T. Poston

$47,237

T35: Keegan Bradley

$47,237

T35: Max McGreevy

$47,237

T35: Kevin Yu

$47,237

T35: Davis Thompson

$47,237

T35: Lee Hodges

$47,237

T35: Johnny Keefer

$47,237

T42: Kevin Streelman

$29,766

T42: Joel Dahmen

$29,766

T42: Emiliano Grillo

$29,766

T42: Adrien Saddier

$29,766

T42: Ricky Castillo

$29,766

T42: Jeffrey Kang

$29,766

T42: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

$29,766

T42: Austin Smotherman

$29,766

T42: Sam Stevens

$29,766

T42: Robert MacIntyre

$29,766

T42: Billy Horschel

$29,766

T42: Chandler Blanchet

$29,766

T54: Seamus Power

$22,968

T54: Luke Clanton

$22,968

T54: Takumi Kanaya

$22,968

T54: Patrick Fishburn

$22,968

T54: Andrew Novak

$22,968

T54: Tom Kim

$22,968

T60: Mark Hubbard

$21,780

T60: Patrick Rodgers

$21,780

T60: Nick Dunlap

$21,780

T60: Matt McCarty

$21,780

T60: Sahith Theegala

$21,780

T60: Taylor Moore

$21,780

66: Ryo Hisatsune

$21,087

T67: Thorbjorn Olesen

$20,691

T67: Jackson Suber

$20,691

T67: Austin Eckroat

$20,691

70: Erik van Rooyen

$20,295

T71: Tom Hoge

$19,899

T71: Lucas Glover

$19,899

T71: Davis Riley

$19,899

T74: Kevin Roy

$19,404

T74: Adam Schenck

$19,404

The purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge might not seem all that eye-popping, especially in the wake of the PGA Tournament (and two more signature events). Still, both the winner and runner-up at Colonial clearing the $1 million mark is nothing to sneeze at, not to mention six-figure paydays through the top 21 golfers.

And it should be noted that, while the payouts this week on the PGA Tour aren't close to what we see at signature events, the purse size nearing $10 million overall actually makes it one of the richer regular tournaments on the schedule. So even if it pales in comparison to some, it can still be a highly profitable week on the golf course for these players.

Charles Schwab Challenge purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's prize money

Total purse

2025

Ben Griffin

$1.782 million

$9.5 million

2024

Davis Riley

$1.170 million

$9.1 million

2023

Emiliano Grillo

$1.638 million

$8.7 million

2022

Sam Burns

$1.566 million

$8.4 million

2021

Jason Kokrak

$1.35 million

$7.5 million

Not only did the total purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge increase by some $400,000 from 2025 to 2026, but it's jumped by a cool $2.4 million in the six years since 2021, when Jason Kokrak took home the trophy. Which shouldn't be a surprise considering both the economic health of the PGA Tour and also the fact the event now belongs to Charles Schwab, a major sponsor with deep pockets which took over as title sponsor in 2019. (Schwab took over for Dean & Deluca and Crowne Plaza.)

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