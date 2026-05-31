Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Russell Henley won the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge and will take home $1.782 million in prize money.
- The total purse for the tournament is $9.9 million, making it one of the richer regular events on the PGA Tour schedule.
- The purse has increased by $400,000 from 2025 and by $2.4 million since 2021 under Charles Schwab's sponsorship.
It seemed like Eric Cole was in position for his first career PGA Tour win after firing a moving-day 63 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. But when the dust settled on Sunday, it was Russell Henley who emerged with the trophy, outdueling Cole with a remarkable approach shot on the first playoff hole.
It seemed like Henley had shot himself out of contention after a disastrous four-bogey stretch on the front nine. But he birdied 17 and 18 to pull even with Cole before closing the deal in a playoff. And with that, he's going to take home a nice chunk of prize money, as will the rest of the 74-man field that made the cut this week at Colonial.
Charles Schwab Challenge winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
Russell Henley, the winner of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, will take home $1.782 million in prize money from Colonial — nearly 19 percent of the overall purse of $9.9 million. That number is down slightly from last week's record $10.3 million at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but this remains one of the financially healthier events on tour, occupying a sweet spot between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. It's also the first time that Henley has found himself taking home a winner's purse since March of last year, when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing position
Prize money
Winner: Russell Henley
$1.782 million
2: Eric Cole
$1.0791 million
T3: Ben Griffin
$524,700
T3: Alex Smalley
$524,700
T3: Mac Meissner
$524,700
T6: Gary Woodland
$322,987
T6: Michael Brennan
$322,987
T6: Nico Echavarria
$322,987
T6: J.J. Spaun
$322,987
T10: Steven Fisk
$249,975
T10: Mackenzie Hughes
$249,975
T10: Ryan Gerard
$249,975
T13: Jordan Smith
$193,875
T13: Justin Thomas
$193,875
T13: Hideki Matsuyama
$193,875
16: Michael Thorbjornsen
$170,775
T17: Rico Hoey
$141,075
T17: Michael Kim
$141,075
T17: Andrew Putnam
$141,075
T17: A.J. Ewart
$141,075
T17: Ludvig Aberg
$141,075
T22: Max Homa
$92,400
T22: Brice Garrett
$92,400
T22: Zach Bauchou
$92,400
T22: Matt Kuchar
$92,400
T22: Pierceson Coody
$92,400
T22: Brian Harman
$92,400
T28: Brandt Snedeker
$69,550
T28: Keita Nakajima
$69,550
T28: Akshay Bhatia
$69,550
T28: Doug Ghim
$69,550
T32: Garrick Higgo
$59,070
T32: Lanto Griffin
$59,070
T32: Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$59,070
T35: J.T. Poston
$47,237
T35: Keegan Bradley
$47,237
T35: Max McGreevy
$47,237
T35: Kevin Yu
$47,237
T35: Davis Thompson
$47,237
T35: Lee Hodges
$47,237
T35: Johnny Keefer
$47,237
T42: Kevin Streelman
$29,766
T42: Joel Dahmen
$29,766
T42: Emiliano Grillo
$29,766
T42: Adrien Saddier
$29,766
T42: Ricky Castillo
$29,766
T42: Jeffrey Kang
$29,766
T42: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
$29,766
T42: Austin Smotherman
$29,766
T42: Sam Stevens
$29,766
T42: Robert MacIntyre
$29,766
T42: Billy Horschel
$29,766
T42: Chandler Blanchet
$29,766
T54: Seamus Power
$22,968
T54: Luke Clanton
$22,968
T54: Takumi Kanaya
$22,968
T54: Patrick Fishburn
$22,968
T54: Andrew Novak
$22,968
T54: Tom Kim
$22,968
T60: Mark Hubbard
$21,780
T60: Patrick Rodgers
$21,780
T60: Nick Dunlap
$21,780
T60: Matt McCarty
$21,780
T60: Sahith Theegala
$21,780
T60: Taylor Moore
$21,780
66: Ryo Hisatsune
$21,087
T67: Thorbjorn Olesen
$20,691
T67: Jackson Suber
$20,691
T67: Austin Eckroat
$20,691
70: Erik van Rooyen
$20,295
T71: Tom Hoge
$19,899
T71: Lucas Glover
$19,899
T71: Davis Riley
$19,899
T74: Kevin Roy
$19,404
T74: Adam Schenck
$19,404
The purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge might not seem all that eye-popping, especially in the wake of the PGA Tournament (and two more signature events). Still, both the winner and runner-up at Colonial clearing the $1 million mark is nothing to sneeze at, not to mention six-figure paydays through the top 21 golfers.
And it should be noted that, while the payouts this week on the PGA Tour aren't close to what we see at signature events, the purse size nearing $10 million overall actually makes it one of the richer regular tournaments on the schedule. So even if it pales in comparison to some, it can still be a highly profitable week on the golf course for these players.
Charles Schwab Challenge purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's prize money
Total purse
2025
Ben Griffin
$1.782 million
$9.5 million
2024
Davis Riley
$1.170 million
$9.1 million
2023
Emiliano Grillo
$1.638 million
$8.7 million
2022
Sam Burns
$1.566 million
$8.4 million
2021
Jason Kokrak
$1.35 million
$7.5 million
Not only did the total purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge increase by some $400,000 from 2025 to 2026, but it's jumped by a cool $2.4 million in the six years since 2021, when Jason Kokrak took home the trophy. Which shouldn't be a surprise considering both the economic health of the PGA Tour and also the fact the event now belongs to Charles Schwab, a major sponsor with deep pockets which took over as title sponsor in 2019. (Schwab took over for Dean & Deluca and Crowne Plaza.)
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