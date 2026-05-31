The total purse for the tournament is $9.9 million, making it one of the richer regular events on the PGA Tour schedule.

It seemed like Eric Cole was in position for his first career PGA Tour win after firing a moving-day 63 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. But when the dust settled on Sunday, it was Russell Henley who emerged with the trophy, outdueling Cole with a remarkable approach shot on the first playoff hole.

It seemed like Henley had shot himself out of contention after a disastrous four-bogey stretch on the front nine. But he birdied 17 and 18 to pull even with Cole before closing the deal in a playoff. And with that, he's going to take home a nice chunk of prize money, as will the rest of the 74-man field that made the cut this week at Colonial.

Charles Schwab Challenge winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

Russell Henley, the winner of the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, will take home $1.782 million in prize money from Colonial — nearly 19 percent of the overall purse of $9.9 million. That number is down slightly from last week's record $10.3 million at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but this remains one of the financially healthier events on tour, occupying a sweet spot between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. It's also the first time that Henley has found himself taking home a winner's purse since March of last year, when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Charles Schwab Challenge payout distribution by finishing position

Finishing position Prize money Winner: Russell Henley $1.782 million 2: Eric Cole $1.0791 million T3: Ben Griffin $524,700 T3: Alex Smalley $524,700 T3: Mac Meissner $524,700 T6: Gary Woodland $322,987 T6: Michael Brennan $322,987 T6: Nico Echavarria $322,987 T6: J.J. Spaun $322,987 T10: Steven Fisk $249,975 T10: Mackenzie Hughes $249,975 T10: Ryan Gerard $249,975 T13: Jordan Smith $193,875 T13: Justin Thomas $193,875 T13: Hideki Matsuyama $193,875 16: Michael Thorbjornsen $170,775 T17: Rico Hoey $141,075 T17: Michael Kim $141,075 T17: Andrew Putnam $141,075 T17: A.J. Ewart $141,075 T17: Ludvig Aberg $141,075 T22: Max Homa $92,400 T22: Brice Garrett $92,400 T22: Zach Bauchou $92,400 T22: Matt Kuchar $92,400 T22: Pierceson Coody $92,400 T22: Brian Harman $92,400 T28: Brandt Snedeker $69,550 T28: Keita Nakajima $69,550 T28: Akshay Bhatia $69,550 T28: Doug Ghim $69,550 T32: Garrick Higgo $59,070 T32: Lanto Griffin $59,070 T32: Christiaan Bezuidenhout $59,070 T35: J.T. Poston $47,237 T35: Keegan Bradley $47,237 T35: Max McGreevy $47,237 T35: Kevin Yu $47,237 T35: Davis Thompson $47,237 T35: Lee Hodges $47,237 T35: Johnny Keefer $47,237 T42: Kevin Streelman $29,766 T42: Joel Dahmen $29,766 T42: Emiliano Grillo $29,766 T42: Adrien Saddier $29,766 T42: Ricky Castillo $29,766 T42: Jeffrey Kang $29,766 T42: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen $29,766 T42: Austin Smotherman $29,766 T42: Sam Stevens $29,766 T42: Robert MacIntyre $29,766 T42: Billy Horschel $29,766 T42: Chandler Blanchet $29,766 T54: Seamus Power $22,968 T54: Luke Clanton $22,968 T54: Takumi Kanaya $22,968 T54: Patrick Fishburn $22,968 T54: Andrew Novak $22,968 T54: Tom Kim $22,968 T60: Mark Hubbard $21,780 T60: Patrick Rodgers $21,780 T60: Nick Dunlap $21,780 T60: Matt McCarty $21,780 T60: Sahith Theegala $21,780 T60: Taylor Moore $21,780 66: Ryo Hisatsune $21,087 T67: Thorbjorn Olesen $20,691 T67: Jackson Suber $20,691 T67: Austin Eckroat $20,691 70: Erik van Rooyen $20,295 T71: Tom Hoge $19,899 T71: Lucas Glover $19,899 T71: Davis Riley $19,899 T74: Kevin Roy $19,404 T74: Adam Schenck $19,404

The purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge might not seem all that eye-popping, especially in the wake of the PGA Tournament (and two more signature events). Still, both the winner and runner-up at Colonial clearing the $1 million mark is nothing to sneeze at, not to mention six-figure paydays through the top 21 golfers.

And it should be noted that, while the payouts this week on the PGA Tour aren't close to what we see at signature events, the purse size nearing $10 million overall actually makes it one of the richer regular tournaments on the schedule. So even if it pales in comparison to some, it can still be a highly profitable week on the golf course for these players.

Charles Schwab Challenge purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's prize money Total purse 2025 Ben Griffin $1.782 million $9.5 million 2024 Davis Riley $1.170 million $9.1 million 2023 Emiliano Grillo $1.638 million $8.7 million 2022 Sam Burns $1.566 million $8.4 million 2021 Jason Kokrak $1.35 million $7.5 million

Not only did the total purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge increase by some $400,000 from 2025 to 2026, but it's jumped by a cool $2.4 million in the six years since 2021, when Jason Kokrak took home the trophy. Which shouldn't be a surprise considering both the economic health of the PGA Tour and also the fact the event now belongs to Charles Schwab, a major sponsor with deep pockets which took over as title sponsor in 2019. (Schwab took over for Dean & Deluca and Crowne Plaza.)