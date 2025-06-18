Charley Hull eyes breakthrough after multiple near-misses at majors

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship has many golfers looking to claim the top prize. One who may believe she is past due has had several near misses the last few years. British player Charley Hull has had nine top 10s and 31 top 25s in her career at majors. She has come up short but played steadily her entire career in major tournaments. Now is the time for her to claim the top spot. She has won twice on the LPGA Tour, but a major title is missing on her resumé.

In 2023, she had two runner-up finishes in majors. Both were at the U.S. Women's Open and Women's British Open. She seemed poised at the time to take a major step. However, she did not have a top 10 in 2024 and missed the cut at the Chevron Championship this season.

This year, though, she seems to have rebounded strongly. She finished in a tie for 12th in the U.S. Women's Open. This included posting a 71 in the final round. She also opened with a 69 at the HSBC Championship earlier this year.

“Just dig deep and stay patient with yourself, got a few longer irons in, so that plays in my game. I'm a good long iron player,” Hull told reporters after the round. “The next three days, go out there and have fun and make birdies and stay cool."

Charley Hull can get over major hump at KPMG Women's PGA Championship

She would finish in a tie for fourth for the tournament. It was her first top 10 of the year. Now, can she continue to build off this tournament and the U.S. Women's Open to claim top honors this weekend? She has been an ever-popular player on tour and a major win would be able to move her into superstar status.

However, Hull has faltered at times late in tournaments. She grows inpatient with the slow play that occurs when there on pairings of three throughout a round. Can she put all this behind her and make the run that many believe she is capable of?

If she approaches the tournament the way she did at the HSBC, she will be in contention. Staying patient and having fun could be her cool throughout the tournament. A few birdies to start on Thursday would be a step in the right direction for the English player.

She is set to tee if off this Thursday at 2:17 p.m. ET. She is paired with Ayaka Furue and Jin Young Ko.