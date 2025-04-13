Charlie Morton reveals relatable reason he never wanted to leave Braves

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton told the harsh truth in Bob Nightengale's column – he doesn't like MLB free agency. Heck, it sounds like most players in his position wouldn't. Morton was one of the lucky ones. He's a player past his prime who was still able to land a job with another contender.

When the Braves let Morton walk this winter in favor of, well, no real replacement, he signed with the O's. Morton is on the wrong side of 40 years old in what could be his final MLB season. Heck, he debated retirement last winter before choosing to play at least one more season. When asked about the prospect of picking his new home in MLB free agency, Morton told Nightengale he would've preferred to stay put.

“I mean, it’s exciting because of the possibilities, right?" Morton says. “Maybe you get a chance to put on a uniform of the team you always wanted to wear, or a chance for a fresh start, but I’ve always wanted to be a guy that wanted to be in the same place."

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

If Charlie Morton had his way, he'd still be with the Braves

That same place, at least following last season, would've been Atlanta. And given the Braves rough start to the 2025 season and shorthanded rotation, there's a good argument to be made that they'd be better off holding on to the veteran right-hander. While it was a down 2024 for Morton, his 4.14 ERA across 30 starts is a capable stat line for a mid-rotation starter, and that's exactly what Atlanta is lacking.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Morton will put up those numbers again in 2025. In three starts for the Orioles thus far, Morton has three losses. Perhaps a change of scenery wasn't what he needed after all.

“When I get into a room with a room full of guys, I want to devote myself to that group, that organization. And over time, when you’re always on different teams, it takes its toll...I went through a World Series with the Braves. Going through that every day with the highs and lows, and then a couple of years later, you’re out the door," Morton continued.

That's a surprisingly-relatable quote from Morton, who at this point in his career likely won't get another chance to play for the Braves. Not every star is made for free agency, an environment where one's entire self worth is literally tied to dollars and cents.