Charlie Woods gives Tiger Woods biggest smile in years with hole-in-one at PNC Championship
Charlie Woods and Tiger Woods teed it up again this year at the PNC Championship, the parent-child (formerly the father-son) tournament that we see in December this year. The two-man team of Woodses that finished runner-up back in 2021 came out of the first of two rounds looking like they might notch their first win after carding a 59 on Saturday to take the lead. But Charlie Woods hadn't even started the best moment yet.
With Team Singh (Vijah and Qass Singh) having surged past Team Woods, Charlie stepped up to the tee at the Par-3 fourth hole coming off a disappointing par at the previous hole and after seeing Tiger sail his tee shot well over the green. That put all the pressure on the 15-year-old to deliver a good shot.
He did a helluva lot more than that!
Charlie ripped a 7-iron that the broadcast was fawning over while it was in the air but perhaps even then not enough. Because it was dead it at the flag and took one bounce and then a soft roll into the cup for an electric hole-in-one that sent the crowd into a complete frenzy.
This is what the PNC Championship should be all about. Not only was it great to see Charlie not even realizing that he'd sunk an ace but to also see Tiger's reaction. That's a width of smile we haven't seen from golf's greatest modern legend in years, the type of joy only being a proud father can bring about.
It's one thing for Tiger to be with Charlie when the 15-year-old Woods hit his first hole-in-one. But it's even cooler to see the first ace of his still-burgeoning career come at the PNC Championship. The premise of this unofficial PGA Champions event is to create special family moments and this is as special as it gets. That's even more so true when you consider Tiger's daughter and Charlie's sister was helping caddy for them as well. A true family affair.
And let's be real: Knowing the competitive nature of Team Woods, it didn't hurt that the hole-in-one helped keep them in contention on Sunday as Team Singh was threatening to take the lead and run away with it.
We've seen Charlie Woods continue to make strides as a young golfer, qualifying for the U.S. Junior Amateur just last year (he failed to make the cut at the event) and continuing to raise his profile beyond only his name.
But even if that wasn't the case, this as cool as golf moments get — even if Tiger had turned away just a bit to take a break during the shot. Is there any more relatable moment than that, really?